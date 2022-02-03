In winter signings, Tuscola's Ella Boyer picks Illinois State; Central A&M's Jarrett Robertson chooses Millikin

TUSCOLA — Tuscola softball's Ella Boyer has been playing softball at Illinois State for most of her life.

It started as a 6- and 7-year-old learning the game of softball and has continued at softball camps in middle and high school. Now the Warriors' junior has committed to play for the Redbirds at the Division I level for the 2024 season.

"It was kind of my little girl dream to go to ISU so when I got an offer, that is what won it out for me," Boyer said. "I've been to a couple visits there, I love the atmosphere and I have a good relationship with the coaches."

Boyer had a breakout season at shortstop for Tuscola after losing her freshman season to COVID cancellation. She hit .500 for the season with 42 hits in 21 games. She led the team in power with six home runs, 11 doubles and 38 RBIs. Tuscola finished 20-1 and won the regional championship.

"It was a really good season for us. Obviously, we were upset with how it ended but overall, I was very pleased with the way we played and always battled," Boyer said. "Having my first high school season, it was one I enjoyed and I got along well with all the upperclassmen. We were playing for each other, which was nice."

Boyer narrowed her college choices to ISU and Southeast Missouri and picked ISU due to her history with the school. She was also influenced by former Tuscola pitcher Morgan Day, who also pitched for the Redbirds. Day recently transferred to Oklahoma State as a graduate transfer after finishing in the top 15 nationally in strikeouts per seven innings and shutouts last season.

"Since I was little, I've watched softball and I fell in love with the game," Boyer said. "When I was little, I looked up to Morgan Day, she went to ISU and we have a good family relationship with her. It was cool to have her as a role model for me in this process."

Boyer will continue to play travel softball with Premiere Fastpitch out of Mattoon and looks forward to next season with the Warriors.

"(Next season), we will be young. We only have two seniors returning. Taylor Musgrave who will be up the middle with me and Kerri Pierce, who will be on of our pitchers," Boyer said. "I feel at Tuscola, we always find a way to be solid and we always improve from the first day to the last day."

Robertson picks Millikin

Central A&M football lineman Jarrett Robertson's award shelf if getting crowded this offseason. The Raiders standout on both the offensive and defensive line was selected as an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State pick at offensive lineman and was a unanimous first-team CIC selection on both the offensive and defensive line. He was also a second-team CIC selection at kicker.

Robertson will be taking his skills to Millikin next season, where he is excited to take part in Big Blue head coach Carlton Hall's first season leading the program.

"There are a lot of positive changes occurring at Milllikin right now. They have a new head coach and he's going to bring in a new philosophy and culture. I'm excited to be a part of that change," Robertson said. "I wouldn't have been able to do all of that without all my other teammates. They pushed me in the weightroom and pushed me in the field."

Robertson was initially recruited by Millikin's former head coach Dan Gritti, and it intensified under Hall, who is looking at Robertson as a prospect for the defensive and offensive line or kicker.

"I went on a game day visit in the fall and when Coach Hall came in, he amped up on my recruiting," Robertson said. "That was a major part of my decision because of the way he was recruiting me. I was getting phone calls each night about the school and the team."

Robertson started on both the offensive and defensive line during the Raiders' run to the Class 1A state finals in 2019. The Raiders were then undefeated in the short spring season in 2021 and advanced to the semifinals last fall, capping off a remarkable career.

"I thought we had an awesome year. We had some injuries and we overcame some adversity. People not thinking we would make it that far, we used that as fuel for our team to make it," Robertson said. "Unfortunately, we lost to Carrollton (in the semifinals) but it was an incredible season. I will forever be grateful for that."

Other area signings

Tuscola's three-time state track champion Alyssa Williams announced that she was committed to compete for Murray State University next season. Williams was state champion in the 100 meters, 200 meters and long jump and last summer's Class 1A State Track Meet.

Tuscola football had two players committed to play football on the next level. Lineman Haven Hatfield committed to play for Division II University of Indianapolis. Hatfield was a unanimous first-team all-CIC selection on the offensive line. Warriors quarterback Peyton Armstrong announced his intentions to play for Arizona Christian University, which competes in the NAIA. Armstrong was among the best running quarterbacks in the area and was a first-team CIC pick last season.

Warrensburg-Latham basketball's Brooke Oakley announced her intentions to play for Division III Illinois College next season. Oakley is the Cardinals' leading scorer this season and finished seventh in the state in the 400 meters at last season's Class 1A State Track Meet.

Shelbyville senior Emma Houska announced her intentions to play golf for Indiana University South Bend, which competes in the NAIA. Houska was a four-year varsity golfer for the Rams and was named to the all-Central Illinois Conference teams in 2020 and 2021. She advanced to sectional competition in both 2020 and 2021.

Monticello golf's Tanner Buehnerkemper announced his intentions to play for Millikin next season. Buehnerkemper was a two-time selection to the Illini Prairie Conference first-team and competed in the Class 1A State Tournament last season, finishing 31st.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

