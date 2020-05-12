'Like a second coach': Warrensburg-Latham's Jaycie Edwards is always looking to improve on the softball field

WARRENSBURG -- When spring sports practices were getting underway, Warrensburg-Latham standout catcher Jaycie Edwards was nursing an ankle injury.
She had missed many of the open gym sessions the softball team held in the off-season and was trying to get back to 100 percent from an injury that came from an unlikely source. It wasn't from an errant slide into a base or a play at the plate with a runner sliding into her hard — it was from a piano.
Edwards played basketball for the Cardinals her junior year but decided to take her senior season off to participate in the school musical, Frozen Jr., in which she played the lead character, Elsa.
"It is kind of embarrassing. There is a scene where I ran off towards the side of the stage and there was a piano in the pitch black and I smacked into it and then I fell. It was terrible. I would never think one of my worst injuries was going to be from a musical," Edwards said.
Edwards ended up with a grade two ankle sprain and high ankle sprain but that didn't slow Edwards' motivation to get back and prepare for her senior campaign. Edwards was a beast at the plate as a junior — .554 batting average, 62 RBIs, five home runs and 16 doubles — and she hoped for even bigger numbers this season.
"After that year, I thought if I can keep on working that hard, it is going to be 'Wow,'" she said. "It is hard for me to think about it because I expected even more success because I have been working even harder. I was hitting even more because with those stats I've got a bigger target on my back. Teams were trying to find a way to get around me and I was looking forward to the challenge."
The Cardinals were looking to take a big jump from a 14-15 record last year behind a strong core of five seniors: Edwards, pitcher Carli Klein, outfielders Kaylee Campbell and Lizzy Hope and utility player Adrianna Barry.
"Honestly I was really excited. The freshmen we had coming in were looking phenomenal and I was expecting a regional title. To get that phone call that the season was canceled, my heart was broken," Edwards said.
Warrensburg-Latham softball coach Zach Campbell said Edwards' work ethic was the key to her breakout junior season.
"(Jaycie) is always working on her swing. When she has a bad stretch, she doesn't chalk it up to bad luck. She seeks out more information and is always willing to work at it," Campbell said. "Jaycie has had a steady progression and she has always been a good contact hitter. Her power numbers went up and she has always been strong. She had both power and contact last season."
As catcher, Edwards showed the leadership on the field that makes a coach's life a little simpler.
"She is one of those catchers that I know we are always on the same wavelength," Campbell said. "She's really into the game and good at communicating with her teammates. She's like a second coach out there and makes a lot of good eye contact with her teammates and the coach so I feel comfortable. That is one of those things that when you have a good team, you usually have a good catcher."
Although her senior year has been lost to the COVID-19 pandemic school closures, Edwards will continue her softball career next year at Millikin, where she will also be a elementary education major. Edwards said she sees herself eventually coaching softball and she has been assisting Campbell in coaching the junior high softball team the past two seasons, which has been an eye opening experience.
"You get to see a different side of the coaches. As a player, you don't hear the process of them deciding who gets to play and why a certain player is playing a position and why the lineup is a certain way," she said. "To be able to get that insight was really cool and I want to coach someday after I get my teaching degree and go to a school because I want to be just like them."
Edwards has transitioned from preparing for her senior season to preparing for the day she gets to play on Workman Family Softball Field at Millikin, but she would love the chance for one more game with her high school teammates.
"I asked for my workouts early and I've been doing those," Edwards said. "With parks being closed I've been hitting in my garage. Maybe a 100 cuts a day. A bucket a day keeps the strikeouts away.
"I would love to have just one more game with Warrensburg. I wouldn't trade that for anything in the world. Just to be able to play on that field one more time. It would be perfect. Just one game would be awesome."
PHOTOS: Warrensburg-Latham's Jaycie Edwards
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
