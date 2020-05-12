'Like a second coach': Warrensburg-Latham's Jaycie Edwards is always looking to improve on the softball field

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WARRENSBURG -- When spring sports practices were getting underway, Warrensburg-Latham standout catcher Jaycie Edwards was nursing an ankle injury.

She had missed many of the open gym sessions the softball team held in the off-season and was trying to get back to 100 percent from an injury that came from an unlikely source. It wasn't from an errant slide into a base or a play at the plate with a runner sliding into her hard — it was from a piano.

Edwards played basketball for the Cardinals her junior year but decided to take her senior season off to participate in the school musical, Frozen Jr., in which she played the lead character, Elsa.

"It is kind of embarrassing. There is a scene where I ran off towards the side of the stage and there was a piano in the pitch black and I smacked into it and then I fell. It was terrible. I would never think one of my worst injuries was going to be from a musical," Edwards said.

Edwards ended up with a grade two ankle sprain and high ankle sprain but that didn't slow Edwards' motivation to get back and prepare for her senior campaign. Edwards was a beast at the plate as a junior — .554 batting average, 62 RBIs, five home runs and 16 doubles — and she hoped for even bigger numbers this season.