Maroa-Forsyth pitcher Emily Fowler making up for lost time in Millikin Fall Softball League

"I think the Millikin league is great," she said. "Millikin is such a good college and getting to play on such a nice field with a good group of girls is great. It is nice to have the Milliken players as coaches, too, and they are always trying to help us play better and they're teaching us how to do things in the best way."

Many of the fall league teams consist of players from more than one community, but Maroa's team was large enough to host its own squad, giving the group even more time together. As a high school team, Maroa practices once a week and does intrasquad play while the Millikin league gives that competitive intersquad experience that is currently missing in high school sports.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We do get to practice but we have to stay six feet apart and we have to wear masks. It is a difficult thing but we still get to get on the field and practice," Fowler said. "I really just want to get closer with my teammates and work on some things that I didn't get to work on last spring. It has really been nice to be able to get back on the field and I'm finally getting to play against some teams that I didn't get to play against. I sure hope that it can continue on next year."

A key to Fowler's pitching improvement has been getting more innings with her catcher, Trojans sophomore Tori Thomas.