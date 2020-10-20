Maroa-Forsyth pitcher Emily Fowler making up for lost time in Millikin Fall Softball League

MAROA — Softball is everything for Emily Fowler.
Rarely a day that goes by that the Maroa-Forsyth sophomore doesn’t hold a softball. She doesn't play other sports and would instead like to be on the diamond.
"I just play softball and I play it every day," Fowler said. "I have a pitching coach and hitting coach but mainly I am in my yard where I have a mound and a backstop and I pretty much just pitch to my dad. I'm doing something ever yday."
Her love the game made it all the more difficult when Fowler lost her freshman season to COVID-19.
"It was very upsetting because I really wanted to play with some of the seniors and I wanted to get the experience to learn more about the game and I was very sad," she said.
To make up for that lost time on the field, Fowler played for the Forsyth Fire travel team over the summer and this fall she is taking part in the Millikin Fall Softball League, which hosts games at the university's Workman Family Softball Field.
"I think the Millikin league is great," she said. "Millikin is such a good college and getting to play on such a nice field with a good group of girls is great. It is nice to have the Milliken players as coaches, too, and they are always trying to help us play better and they're teaching us how to do things in the best way."
Many of the fall league teams consist of players from more than one community, but Maroa's team was large enough to host its own squad, giving the group even more time together. As a high school team, Maroa practices once a week and does intrasquad play while the Millikin league gives that competitive intersquad experience that is currently missing in high school sports.
"We do get to practice but we have to stay six feet apart and we have to wear masks. It is a difficult thing but we still get to get on the field and practice," Fowler said. "I really just want to get closer with my teammates and work on some things that I didn't get to work on last spring. It has really been nice to be able to get back on the field and I'm finally getting to play against some teams that I didn't get to play against. I sure hope that it can continue on next year."
A key to Fowler's pitching improvement has been getting more innings with her catcher, Trojans sophomore Tori Thomas.
"I think I have a pretty nice drop ball but I really think my catcher helps me out a lot. It is nice to have a good catcher to help you," Fowler said. "(Tori) knows how I pitch so if we have a certain batter up so tell me where to throw it and it helps when I'm struggling with one pitch show all something else."
Fowler's increased experience on the mound has led to an overall increased level of comfort with the team.
"It is really nice because the team is very supportive," she said. "I get to know how they are in the field and getting to trust them for hopefully when the season comes in the spring. It is nice to get to know how they play. We are working together pretty good I think. We look like a good team and we are playing well together."
Although she is still technically looking to play in her first high school game, Fowler said the fall league play has made up for that lost time, both for herself and the team.
"Everyone just brings something different to the team and we're all very different players and each of us bring something special," Fowler said. "It has just been a really good experience after missing out on the spring and I'm very excited to finally get to play in high school. I'm so glad I get to play with this team."
PHOTOS: Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham faces Maroa-Forsyth in the Millikin Fall Softball League
