CHATHAM — Mount Zion softball is a win away from returning to the state tournament for the third time in the last five seasons the postseason has been held.

The Braves (32-5) beat Chatham Glenwood 6-3 on Friday at the Class 3A Chatham Sectional, using a four-run fourth to come from two runs down against the host Titans.

Mount Zion seniors Molly Besser and Anna Cox each had two hits, a double and a stolen base, and Kennedy Highley hit a two-run home run. Dakota Harrison pitched a complete game, allowing 10 hits and two walks, but just three runs — two earned. She struck out four.

Mount Zion will play the winner of Saturday's Highland Sectional final between Charleston and Waterloo. The Braves swept Charleston in an Apollo Conference doubleheader on May 5, 11-5 and 5-3.

