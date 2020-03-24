Mount Zion softball player Kynzie Wrigley among many waiting to hear about senior season

Wrigley said the news has been made somewhat easier by having the state runs of each of the last two seasons. She said her room is full of the medals the Braves picked up at EastSide Centre in East Peoria and her phone is full of photos from the team hotel to the team bus.

Without those, this situation might be a little more difficult. The Braves aren't doing their standard Saturday morning team breakfasts as they typically do, but those memories didn't disappear.

“For me, it makes it better that we had those two seasons because I feel very blessed that I’ve been able to go to state twice," Wrigley said. "We are expecting to have a winning season this season and go back to state. I think it would be worse if we didn’t have those past two seasons. We’re very humbled to know what we’ve been to state twice, and a lot of people can’t say that."

Now the Braves, like all spring athletes around the state, sit and wait for an update. Wrigley is holding out hope for more games in her Mount Zion uniform, more starts at shortstop and one more round of memories before starting college softball.

Blakey will be there, too, waiting for an update and a sense of normalcy.