'She’s one of those kids you have to have in your program.' Delaney Harjung brings spark to Maroa-Forsyth softball

MAROA — Not every program would have allowed Delaney Harjung to have the kind of impact she's had for Maroa-Forsyth's softball team.

But on this team, she's the perfect fit.

Harjung isn't the best hitter, but she's one of the heartbeats for a team that has high aspirations for when, and if, this season begin as the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the IHSA suspending spring sports.

“Basically she’s your prototypical why small school sports are special," Maroa coach Jon Kidd said. "If she went to a bigger school she may have not gotten a lot of time. But the fact that she’s an all-around kid and will do anything for the team and be a good teammate. ... For someone like that to maybe get their senior season taken away, it’s tough. There’s really not words you can say to her.

“Delaney Harjung is probably one of the most important pieces to our softball team. She doesn’t hit in our lineup, but she is the most positive, high-energy kid, busts her butt. She gets everything out of her ability. I bet she made eight diving catches for us last year in right field."