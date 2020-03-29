'She’s one of those kids you have to have in your program.' Delaney Harjung brings spark to Maroa-Forsyth softball

MAROA — Not every program would have allowed Delaney Harjung to have the kind of impact she's had for Maroa-Forsyth's softball team.
But on this team, she's the perfect fit.
Harjung isn't the best hitter, but she's one of the heartbeats for a team that has high aspirations for when, and if, this season begin as the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the IHSA suspending spring sports.
“Basically she’s your prototypical why small school sports are special," Maroa coach Jon Kidd said. "If she went to a bigger school she may have not gotten a lot of time. But the fact that she’s an all-around kid and will do anything for the team and be a good teammate. ... For someone like that to maybe get their senior season taken away, it’s tough. There’s really not words you can say to her.
“Delaney Harjung is probably one of the most important pieces to our softball team. She doesn’t hit in our lineup, but she is the most positive, high-energy kid, busts her butt. She gets everything out of her ability. I bet she made eight diving catches for us last year in right field."
Harjung, a senior, is the flex player for Maroa, meaning she doesn't take at-bats, but makes her presence known as the team's starting right fielder. Someone else can hit, she said, she knows her strength is in the outfield. She started playing softball when she was 5 years old in the Forsyth Youth League. She played on junior varsity as a freshman and joined the varsity team late in her sophomore season.
She started every game in right field last season and will start in right for however many games there are this year.
"Putting myself out there on the field is something I’ve always wanted to do," Harjung said. "I love diving after balls and going all in for that. I know I’m not the best hitter and I want to put someone in who can do everything I can’t do hitting.
“I’m definitely not as athletic as (players at bigger schools). I just have a love for the game that really takes over in the small town and in the community that surrounds us. That’s just how I’ve always been."
Harjung isn't playing college softball, meaning the number of games she has left to put on a jersey and patrol right field is directly related to how many, if any, games are played this season.
“This is going to be it for her. If she doesn’t get her senior season, it’s just, I don’t know, it’s kind of heartbreaking," Kidd said. "She's one of those kids that will do anything for you and you might not get to see her smile or run out there and it’s kind of tough."
Harjung, like most high school seniors, is thinking positive. Harjung and her teammates aren't thinking about not playing again. They're simply thinking about when they can play.
The suspension of games has been made somewhat easier by not playing any games before the sports world was put on pause. If, Harjung said, the season started and then stopped, this would be much more difficult to process.
“Since we didn’t get to start the season yet, I haven’t known any different so I feel like we’re still going to, but I haven’t really thought about not having a senior year," Harjung said. "That’s something I don’t really want to think about."
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson recently said he supported the "possibility of our member schools completing both regular and post spring sports seasons," and said the IHSA was considering an extension of the spring sports season to accommodate. Until then, Harjung and the rest of the spring sports athletes across the state will wait.
"Being in that environment and playing with friends and competing for our small town and just wearing the ‘Maroa-Forsyth’ on my jersey ... This will be my last season. Hopefully I’m going to get to play it," Harjung said.
