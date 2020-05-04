WAGNER: Handing out area and county Player of the Year 'what-if' softball awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Herald & Review coverage area is loaded with softball talent, particularly in Macon County.

There are Division I players at seemingly every turn and teams would have had seemingly have no, or very few, weaknesses. It's a loaded talent pool, perhaps the best of any would-have-been sport this season. But, there won't be a state series that ends at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria. Instead, this year will be reduced to "what ifs" and seniors across the state won't have their final season as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic that has canceled IHSA spring sports state championships.

It's understandable, but leaves many questions. The Herald & Review won't issue Player of the Year or Coach of the Year awards for any spring sports. Our running list will instead be reduced to "season canceled" in every reference for the future.

But we can still wonder who would have walked away with those awards had the season been played. For the most part, we have a body of work to determine who could have won those awards had the season been played and they remained healthy.