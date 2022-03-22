Watch now: 5 things to know about MacArthur’s softball’s season

DECATUR – On the softball field behind MacArthur High School, the basepaths are a lot more crowded than last season.

In the COVID-19 shortened late-spring season, the Generals played a limited Central State 8 conference schedule cut to nine games. The roster was tiny with just 11 players and the team wasn't able to accommodate substitute runners for pitchers or catchers.

The pressure was on players to avoid injuries and keep their grades up to remain eligible because just a couple missteps and MacArthur would have had to forfeit games.

The Generals finished 3-6 last season and missed out on a minimum of 20 games of experience. But with COVID restrictions gone and softball returning to March, the softball team's numbers are way up, doubling in size to 22 players.

"I think the season is looking good. We have 22 girls which is a surprising number. We had some transfers that came over and will help us," MacArthur head coach Jack Haskell said. "I think some girls were ready to come out and do something.

"We are anticipating to be in the middle or upper level of the conference. I don’t think we are up to Chatham Glenwood, Rochester or Sacred Heart-Griffin but this year we will be competitive in each of our games."

Haskell, who has coached the Generals for 12 seasons, also leads a middle school softball program that has been key in boosting MacArthur's numbers.

"We started the program five years ago at Stephen Decatur Middle School, which is our feeder school," Haskell said. "It helps in Decatur because we don’t get a lot of travel softball players. We can get a base established with kids learning the fundamentals, then you start working game situations. It has gotten the interest started and girls rolling over into high school."

Two games into their season, MacArthur (1-1) has already picked up its first victory – a 7-6 win over Cerro Gordo last week – and Haskell is excited about his team's prospects.

"It is a great group of girls and they have a great attitude. We don’t have any drama," Haskell said. "We’ve got a good mix of freshmen to seniors. It is going to be a fun year and I’m excited to see where we end up."

Here are four more things to know about Generals softball:

All-conference backstop

Keeping MacArthur ready on the field is its first-team all-CS8 catcher Aaliyah Jackson. Jackson, a senior, has been working with Haskell since the start of the middle school program.

"Aaliyah has been putting up with me since junior high and, for us, she sets the tone," Haskell said. "I explained that to all of our seniors this year. Typically, we just have one or two but this year we have five. I told them that they were going to set the tone and set the pace and attitude."

Jackson is joined by three of her sisters on the roster -- sophomore Kylee Jackson and freshmen Casey and Lacey Jackson.

"Aaliyah is a really good leader. She is loud and tells us what we need and she brings us up," Kylee Jackson said. "She is always there for somebody. If somebody is down or not hitting right, she tell them that they are pulling and what to fix. She’s a senior so she has been here all four years and she knows what she is doing and everyone listens."

Power at short

The Generals' spark at the bat will come from Kylee Jackson, who is also the team's shortstop. Jackson was 3-for-4 against the Broncos with a double and two RBIs.

"That was a really good game and having those types of games makes me want to come back and keep going," Jackson said. "It makes me want to be here a lot more."

Jackson is a high-energy player and loves the constant moments of playing defense at short.

"It keeps me moving and keeps me on my toes," she said. "I’ve got a lot of ground to cover so I’ve got to be quick. I have to make strong movements."

Haskell appreciates the benefit of having four Jackson sisters on the team.

"All the Jackson girls, they come in and you don’t have to worry about them. They are on time and they bring a great attitude," Haskell said. "They are competitive and you know you are going to get their full effort. Every time they step up to the plate, be it in practice or a game situation, you are going to get their maximum effort."

Abraham the ace

Junior pitcher Symone Abraham will lead the Generals pitching staff this season. As a junior transfer from Eisenhower, Abraham missed out on her freshman season due to COVID and had nine games her sophomore season, making this her first full varsity year on the mound.

"The shorter season was definitely a challenge so this is really my first real season. The shorter season gave me a little glimpse at it and I'm ready to play varsity softball this year," Abraham said. "I love pitching and I've always loved pitching. I've been doing it since sixth grade so I have a bit of experience being in this position before. There is some pressure but at the same time I like doing it so there's not that much pressure."

Abraham and Aaliyah Jackson have quickly developed a strong relationship as the Generals' battery.

"Aaliyah is really good at framing the ball for me and getting me strike calls. She can throw it down and get runners out on base," Abraham said. "It is really good having her behind the plate knowing that she is a strong catcher."

Big Blue assistance

Joining the MacArthur coaching staff this season is former Millikin softball player Raquel Boettcher, who is working with Abraham and the other pitchers.

"(Coach Boettcher) is really good and gave me tips on my drop ball and my other pitches," Abraham said. "She is very confident in me. I think that helps me be confident on the field as well because I know she is always behind me."

Haskell sees Abraham's pitching as the key to being consistently in games all season.

"It is great to have a girl come in who can throw strikes and it is going to make you competitive," Haskell said. "You know you have a chance going in to be competitive and that is what we are looking for right now."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.