Watch now: Argenta-Oreana's Michelle Hollon glad to be back on the softball field

For Hollon, her time in the league is an opportunity to get more comfortable with her teammates, many of whom haven't played high school softball yet following the cancellation.

"I'm very happy that we've gotten to play because I feel that not getting to play in the spring really takes ballplayers down, because what happens is, the people who can't play travel ball, end up not playing at all," Hollon said. "This league really gets those players who were freshman last year and didn't get to play some actual experience this year and it will get them ready for actual high school ball."

Hollon's father is the Bombers' softball coach Jeff Hollon, and it is clear the coaching instincts have been instilled generation to generation.

"My goal for the fall league is to get the team closer and to work on things that we will need during the season," Michelle Hollon said. "I've played with most of these girls before so we are kind of a tightly-knit team and once everybody got together and met everyone, I think that we became like a really close team.

"(For some of the girls) I think it is getting used to the feeling of how it is playing in high school and it is bringing up those people who didn't get their freshman year in.