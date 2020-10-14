Watch now: Argenta-Oreana's Michelle Hollon glad to be back on the softball field

DECATUR — As Michelle Hollon stands on the mound at the Workman Family Softball Field on the campus of Millikin University, she calmly rotates the softball on the side of her jersey as she looks at the catcher and batter waiting 43 feet away.
Seconds later, Hollon becomes a whirl of action as the pitch is headed quickly towards the plate.
“(Rotating the ball), it is just kind of a thing that I do and it keeps my nerves down before I pitch and it gives me time to set up my grip without people figuring out what the pitch is,” Hollon said.
Hollon, a junior, is a pitcher for the team made up of Argenta-Oreana and Warrensburg-Latham players in Millikin’s Fall Softball League. The league, along with the Milllikin Fall Baseball League, gives high school players the chance to dust off their spikes and gloves after losing their spring season to cancellation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was very upset about losing my sophomore year. I was really hoping that they would find a way for us to be able to play but with all that's going on, it's just what happened,” Hollon said.
For Hollon, her time in the league is an opportunity to get more comfortable with her teammates, many of whom haven't played high school softball yet following the cancellation.
"I'm very happy that we've gotten to play because I feel that not getting to play in the spring really takes ballplayers down, because what happens is, the people who can't play travel ball, end up not playing at all," Hollon said. "This league really gets those players who were freshman last year and didn't get to play some actual experience this year and it will get them ready for actual high school ball."
Support Local Journalism
Hollon's father is the Bombers' softball coach Jeff Hollon, and it is clear the coaching instincts have been instilled generation to generation.
"My goal for the fall league is to get the team closer and to work on things that we will need during the season," Michelle Hollon said. "I've played with most of these girls before so we are kind of a tightly-knit team and once everybody got together and met everyone, I think that we became like a really close team.
"(For some of the girls) I think it is getting used to the feeling of how it is playing in high school and it is bringing up those people who didn't get their freshman year in.
The team is lead by a combination of Millikin softball players originally hailing from Argenta-Oreana or Warrensburg-Latham. Big Blue sophomore infielder Bailey Benton was on the 2018 Bombers team that set school marks by winning the first softball program regional, sectional, and super-sectional titles and ultimately finished third at state. Big Blue outfielder Jada Wilson and catcher Jaycie Edwards also played for the Cardinals and Bombers, respectively.
Along with captaining the squads, the Millikin players lead an hour-long workshop session before games and give some guidance on playing on the next level.
"Bailey played for A-O while my Dad was an assistant coach and I've known all of them over the years. They are very helpful with things and they are always explaining certain things to us when we need help. They talk about what college coaches might look for if we want to play in college" Hollon said.
As unique as her routine in throwing a pitch is, watching Hollon bat is also an experience. Hollon steps to the plate with an open batting stance that allows her to attack the ball. The results speak for themselves — she tied for the team lead in RBIs as a freshman and she's looking forward to seeing how far the balls land next summer (May 3-June 26) when softball is scheduled to return on the IHSA's modified schedule for the 2020-21 school year.
"My hitting coach, Jason Kirby, has been helping me with my stance since my freshman year and I think it has made me hit a lot better," Hollon said. "I really hope that we get to play softball in the spring I've missed it so much since last year and if we don't, I will be very devastated because I would not get a junior season and I know the seniors will be mad too."
Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham vs. Maroa-Forsyth 1
Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham vs. Maroa-Forsyth 2
Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham vs. Maroa-Forsyth 3
Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham vs. Maroa-Forsyth 4
Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham vs. Maroa-Forsyth 5
Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham vs. Maroa-Forsyth 6
Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham vs. Maroa-Forsyth 7
Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham vs. Maroa-Forsyth 8
Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham vs. Maroa-Forsyth 9
Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham vs. Maroa-Forsyth 10
Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham vs. Maroa-Forsyth 11
Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham vs. Maroa-Forsyth 12
Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham vs. Maroa-Forsyth 13
Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham vs. Maroa-Forsyth 14
Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham vs. Maroa-Forsyth 15
Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham vs. Maroa-Forsyth 16
Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham vs. Maroa-Forsyth 17
Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham vs. Maroa-Forsyth 18
Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham vs. Maroa-Forsyth 19
Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham vs. Maroa-Forsyth 20
Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham vs. Maroa-Forsyth 21
Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham vs. Maroa-Forsyth 22
Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham vs. Maroa-Forsyth 23
Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham vs. Maroa-Forsyth 24
Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham vs. Maroa-Forsyth 25
Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham vs. Maroa-Forsyth 26
Argenta-Oreana/Warrensburg-Latham vs. Maroa-Forsyth 27
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!