Watch now: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond softball headed to 1A State Tournament for first time

BLOOMINGTON — Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's softball pitcher Makenzie Brown has been unhittable over the Knights' current 18-game winning streak and she hasn't allowed an earned run since April 24.

Brown kept the streak going on Monday in the Class 1A Bloomington Super-sectional game against Ottawa Marquette at Inspiration Field on the campus of the Illinois Wesleyan, where the senior allowed three hits and struck out 12. The Knight won 1-0 to advance to the state tournament for the first time in co-op program history.

"This is just crazy. We were going into a season not even knowing if we were going to play or now to being state-bound is just so great," Brown said. "Today, I think my pitching could have been better but it also could have been worse, so we did it."

ALAH manufactured the only run of the game in the bottom of the third inning. No. 9 hitter Madison Schweighart drew a walk from Marquette pitcher Kaylee Killelea. Charley Condill then hit a grounder to Crusaders' second baseman Izzy Garkey, who tried to apply a tag to Schweighart but the umpire ruled she did not make contact. Brown then tapped an infield hit down the third base line that loaded the bases. A wild pitch from Killelea allowed Schweighart to score for the 1-0 lead.

"That's what we look for in the game. With Makenzie on the mound, that's what we want," ALAH head coach Jerry Lane said. "It gives Makenzie the edge out there on the mound. We feel our chances are really good when she comes out there."

As Brown stood at first base when that first run crossed the plate, a weight was lifted.

"It was a relief, that was my instant reaction. Now I couldn't let anyone else from the other team score," she said. "I wouldn't be anywhere without my team. The bottom of the lineup coming through and hitting today. All of us are coming around when we need to be."

This season, the Knights were undefeated in Lincoln Prairie Conference play, won their third regional in program history, their first sectional and super-sectional and will make their first trip to the state softball tournament starting on Wednesday.

ALAH will face Effingham St. Anthony at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. The Bulldogs defeated Marissa 4-1 in Monday's Johnston City super-sectional.

Marquette threatened in the top of the seventh as the inning's leadoff batter, Maisie Lyons, was hit by a pitch. With one out, Miah Ferracuti bunted and was forced out at first. Lyons attempted to make it to third on the play and was thrown out, ending the rally and the game.

Killelea struck out 14 Knights' batters and controlled much of the game with her strong control.

"I saw that she was throwing the rise ball and she had a little bit of speed on the ball. We had a little problem with that. We couldn't lay off of that and we had to start being patient," Lane said. "We settled it down and started looking for pitches and finding ways to get on base. Then we started doing better.

"These girls are a wonderful bunch of kids to be around. I couldn't ask for anything better. I'm proud to be their coach. They keep me sitting straight when I get off balance a little bit and I'm not afraid to tell them, either. It is a good working relationship with what we are doing and what we are trying to accomplish."

The Knights (22-3) last lost on April 24 and, over that period, the team has given up just six runs and scored 164 themselves. Brown had 261 strikeouts in 109.1 innings with three earned runs this season, entering Monday's game.

"I think we are at the best right now and obviously I think there is more to improve," Brown said. "I think we will get things polished up tomorrow at practice and we will be ready for St. Anthony."

BASEBALL

Mount Pulaski to state

NORMAL — The Mount Pulaski baseball team advanced to state for the first time in school history on Monday with an 11-1, five-inning win against Annawan-Wethersfield at the Class 1A Normal Super-sectional.

Mount Pulaski (21-1) will play in the Class 1A state semifinals at 1 p.m. Thursday in the same place as the Toppers' super-sectional win — Illinois State University.

Mount Pulaski won its second sectional title in school history with a 6-4 win against Milford on Friday. The previous sectional title came in 2004.

