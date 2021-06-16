Watch now: Effingham St. Anthony softball falls in extra innings to Glasford Illini Bluffs in 1A state title game

PEORIA — Down 2-0, Effingham St. Anthony rallied to tie its Class 1A State Softball Tournament Championship game at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria against Glasford Illini Bluffs, 2-2, forcing extra innings.

But in the bottom of the eighth, Illini Bluffs scored to beat the Bulldogs 3-2.

St. Anthony's second-place finish ends its historic season 21-9, winning the program's first sectional, super-sectional and highest place finish at state. It was also the first season for head coach Makayla Walsh, who said she wasn't expecting to reach the state tournament in year one.

"I was going back and thinking about the start of this year and I didn't intend on getting this far. For these girls, this is awesome and it really is a great start to St. Anthony softball," Walsh said. "I really hope that this shows the girls who are younger and want to come play softball and contribute somehow. I hope we make this into something huge."

Illini Bluffs scored a run in the first and another in the second to lead 2-0. Effingham starting pitcher Lucy Fearday then held the Tigers scoreless the next four innings. Fearday had already picked up a victory in the state semifinal game Wednesday morning against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.

The Bulldogs started their rally in the fifth with an infield single by speedy shortstop Cameron Rios, who beat out the throw to first. Addie Wernsing then singled to centerfield. The outfielder bobbled the ball and Rios came all the way around to score to make it 2-1.

"Addie was awesome and put it in play for us and I was going to get home no matter what. Whenever there was an error, I was going to get home. There just wasn't any other choice," Rios said.

The Bulldogs added another run in the sixth inning when they loaded the bases and Grace Karolewicz hit a grounder to the second baseman, who bobbled it, scoring Madeline Kibler from third base, making it 2-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Tigers loaded the bases and cleanup hitter Kristen Graham hit a single to centerfield to score the winning run, 3-2.

"They are a talented group and their softball IQ is phenomenal. This should make them hungry for next year," Walsh said. "Getting second at state is huge and I told them that it is an emotional time and going eight innings with a phenomenal team is great. We came up short and it is what it is. At the end of the day, we will enjoy being second in state right now and there is so much to look forward to in the future."

In a team huddle after the awards ceremony, Walsh talked with her team and set the stage for next year.

"I told them from the get go it was one pitch, one inning and one game at a time. That was our mentality the whole season," Walsh said. "The nice thing is that I have everyone back next year so there was nothing to lose here and they could go all out. That was my main message to them."

The Bulldogs' roster features no seniors and just three juniors and finding the right chemistry at first was a challenge after having no softball season in 2020. Their postseason has been a surprise, even to the players.

"I absolutely did not see this coming. Even our coaches mentioned last week (at sectionals) that they didn't think we would be that far," Rios said. "I think that is fair because at the beginning we didn't click right. There were a bunch of freshmen and not having the first year was hard and we just didn't click. I thought we just need to get it together because we have a lot of talent. We did and we just showed everyone that when we click, we are good."

Rios is optimistic about her team and a return to state.

"For the future, hopefully a championship," she said. "But one game at a time, one pitch at a time and we will get there. I have a good feeling about next year."

In the Class 1A third-place game between Orangeville and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, the Knights lost 10-5 to finish the season in 4th place in Class 1A.

