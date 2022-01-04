Watch now: Five things to know about H&R’s Softball Player of the Year Makenzie Brown of ALAH

ARTHUR — Before Makenzie Brown set every pitching record in the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond softball program, her mastery at finding the strike zone was a work in progress.

Brown’s father, Andy Brown, had the patience of a saint as he caught Makenzie’s pitches when she was honing her talent as a kid.

“My dad has been sitting on a bucket since I started pitching and we joked that I couldn’t even hit his glove when I started,” Brown said. “We would take out a whole bucket of balls and I would throw every one of them over his head. He was the one that truly kept me interested softball. He was there to make me better and never missed a game.”

Brown developed into one of the best softball pitchers in Illinois, guiding the Knights to the program’s first Class 1A state tournament appearance, along with their first sectional and super-sectional title last season. Brown is the Herald & Review’s Softball Player of the Year, and will continue her playing career at NCAA Division I Tulsa.

Brown’s family support has been a constant through her remarkable career. Brown’s grandmother, Linda Brown, was a softball player herself, and her mother and stepfather, Lisa and Tracy Hood, have been rocks of support.

“My grandmother has been there and travels with us to tournaments. Softball was her sport and she was a huge reason of why I play softball,” Brown said.

Family was a bedrock to Brown's success. Here are four other things to know about Brown:

She led on mount and at plate

Brown’s pitching grabs a lot of the attention (18-2 last season with a 0.90 ERA and 12 shutouts), but her prowess at the plate was just as impressive — .538 with 33 RBIs and five home runs.

“She was dominant on the mound and also a threat at the plate. She struck out double digits in most of the games she pitched,” an opposing head coach said. “When batting, she could hit for power and play small ball if needed.”

She relishes making state

Brown's ultimate goal was a state championship but the trip to state and the fourth-place finish is an accomplishment she is proud of.

"I think that we could have gotten first but I think we were in our heads and we were a young team. I think the nerves kind of hit us all at once and that is kind of how it played out," Brown said. "I cannot be mad about going to state and getting to experience that with girls who I guarantee never thought they could do that. Looking back it is definitely an amazing experience and making it to state was just the best feeling ever.

"Watching the program develop over four years into what it became — a state tournament team — was a really fun thing to be a part of."

She made an impact on the program

ALAH head softball coach Jerry Lane, the H&R Softball Coach of the Year, is certain that Brown’s career and the trip to state will impact the softball program for years to come.

“I could see her impact with the young girls that were there to watch the state tournament who were sixth, seventh and eighth graders," Lane said. "It created an excitement around the community that was second to none. I expect there will be more players coming out this year because everyone wants to be a part of a winner."

Brown became a celebrity among those young fans and she was receiving autograph requests after games.

"I think people like seeing our our team culture. We had good team chemistry and seeing all the girls at the state tournament got them more excited for the future," Brown said. "We had some girls who travelled to almost all of our games to watch us play and I think that was such a great thing for our future program. There is one girl that now goes to my pitching coach and that was so cool seeing them follow in not just my footsteps but the softball program’s"

She's ready for the next step

Brown will pitch for the D1 University of Tulsa next season and as preseason practices and workouts approach, she could take on a larger role, including batting and in the field for the Golden Hurricane.

"I am so excited. We had exhibition matches this past fall and we did really well. We got tested for how fast we can run and I don’t think they realized I was as fast as I was," Brown said. "They said if I work hard and earn my spot, I would not be out of the running for batting. I think that is something that I will take head on and I will give it my best shot."

