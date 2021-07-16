Watch now: Monticello's 30-acre sports complex project gets new life as Oberheim Park

MONTICELLO — When the lottery jackpot would climb sky high, Amber Oberheim and her late husband Chris Oberheim would purchase a lottery ticket and talk about what they would do with that life-changing amount of money.

"We weren't gamblers, but I might drop $10 on some Mega Millions tickets. You can't win if you don't play. Chris and I would have those conversations about what if we would win. What would we do? What would that look like and how we would manage that?" Amber Oberheim said. "Always in those conversations, there was a sports complex involved. He would say that he would quit his job and run that place. That would be fun. That's what he would do. It made perfect sense that we would make that journey a reality."

Chris Oberheim, a Decatur native and a member of the Champaign Police Department, was shot and killed in the line of duty on May 19 while responding to a 911 domestic disturbance call.

His sports complex dream recently took two big steps forward as the Monticello City Council passed two resolutions on Monday related to the project. Resolution 2021-41 named the city's 30-acre sports and recreation project Oberheim Park, and Resolution 2021-42 reallocated a total of $500,000 from the parks and playground development and recreation development fund to the Oberheim Park Development Fund.

The Monticello sports complex idea dates back for more than a decade and centers around a 30-acre area on the west side of Monticello near Applewood Dr. When city leaders approached Amber Oberheim about ways to honor Chris Oberheim's passing, Amber brought up the idea of funding the sports complex.

"When they asked for our opinion, (my family all) agreed, naming a ballpark after Chris would be a great honor. That conversation morphed into a conversation about the 30-acre plot of land that they had already been working with for the last 10 years," Amber Oberheim said.

Oberheim's energy for the project has moved things forward quickly and, for her, the reallocation of funds by the city is a strong first step in finally making the project a reality.

"I think it is huge. The reallocation of funds solidifies the city's dedication and commitment to the project. I think that is just a testament to their commitment to seeing the project through," Amber Oberheim said. "It is the first step in the right direction and I think we all realize it is going to take significant funding in order to accomplish what we want to accomplish. Where there is a will, there is a way. God will provide and it if it was meant to be, it will be. I don't worry about that. It will happen."

Chris Oberheim coached his daughters in softball teams across the region — the CIGS (Central Illinois Girls Softball) Rebels in Decatur and Monticello Magic and Midland Magic in Monticello — and Amber could see the interest in the sport was surpassing the availability of field time around the area.

"The current availability that we have in Monticello for softball facilities don't match. There are a lot of teams that are trying to just get practice fields and it is tricky to do that," she said. "From the softball perspective, it would definitely give those teams a place to practice and host tournaments."

Oberheim also leads the Peacemaker Project 703, a foundation named for Chris Oberheim's badge number, that according to the organization's Facebook page, has a mission to "proactively support law enforcement officers and their families through community outreach, reform and education." While the Peacemaker Project supports the Monticello recreation project, it will not be a central focus.

"This is just one of many projects. It is a little more personal for (our family.) I know not every law enforcement officer has the same passion for softball that my husband did," Amber Oberheim said. "Oberheim Park is really a more personal project for us. While Peacemaker Project supports that, the Oberheim family will be the ones contributing because it is a personal project. It fulfills a lot of the core values, but it is definitely not the focus of the foundation. The foundation will have a much broader and larger focus."

The Peacemaker Project is holding several upcoming fundraising events including a sand volleyball tournament on Saturday at Timbuktu in Decatur and a memorial softball game on Aug. 21 between the Danville, Decatur and Champaign Police Departments at Danville Stadium.

"There are a lot of people stepping up in a lot of different ways. Having these benefits where we can have fun and hopefully impact people's lives positively and raise some funds for the foundation is a win-win," Amber Oberheim said.

As the sports complex moves forward, Oberheim is a part of the Oberheim Park Development Committee, which is meeting every other week in planning the project's next steps.

"We are gathering resources and coming up with a plan. This is a large project that is going to require large amounts of money and a project that is bigger that have been done in Piatt County," Oberheim said. "We are trying to pull the people together to have the most reasonable plan moving forward the right way."

The support that the Peacemaker Project has received along with her family since her husband's passing has made Oberheim view the project as a way for her to give back.

"What I felt like it could be a pay back to the community. Monticello and the surrounding communities have shown up in amazing ways for my family and the officers that serve our communities," Amber Oberheim said. "I have a very strong desire to pay it back in some, shape and form and I think this is a perfect way to do it."

