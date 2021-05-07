Watch now: Tri-City/Sangamon Valley softball has100 consecutive conference wins

"It has been really great to come back and be with the players I was with when I was little," Bruno said. "It is really a great feeling and Coach Sturdy has pushed me further than I ever was before. It has worked out really great for me."

The three starters have all shared the pitching load this season and Bruno is enjoying every moment.

"I have never really been on a team before that had more than one ace pitcher. It was really great coming here and learning all of that and being able to back each other up and always be ready for whenever we are needed to get put in a game," Bruno said. "I think the team is really coming together and we really have good offense, defense, pitching, everything. We are a really solid team this year."

Bruno will be throwing for Millikin next season and although she doesn't overpower batters with speed, her spin makes her nearly unhittable.