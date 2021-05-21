 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Tuscola softball remains undefeated thanks to offensive and defensive balance
0 comments
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Watch now: Tuscola softball remains undefeated thanks to offensive and defensive balance

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TUSCOLA — For opponents facing Tuscola softball this season, if the pitching doesn't beat you, the hitting will. 

Through off-the-chart hitting — six players have over a .400 batting average — and untouchable pitching from senior Kaitlyn Reifsteck, the Warriors are 14-0 with stranglehold on the CIC title with a 6-0 conference mark. 

The Warriors have scored six or more runs in 11 of their 14 games and reached double-digit run production in eight games. 

"We have six or seven girls that have played a lot of varsity since they were sophomores and freshmen," Tuscola head coach Leonard Sementi said. "This is the year of the haves and have nots. If you are a team that has some experience, this is going to be a good year for you because you have something to lean on. If you don't, it could be a really rough year for you because you are two years removed (from playing)."

Tuscola softball

Tuscola softball has started the season 14-0 and led the Central Illinois Conference standings at 6-0. 

Seeing the team's success this season, Sementi said he believes last year's team that missed out on their season due to the COVID-19 pandemic would have been a strong one. 

"I'm not sure if our batting order would have been as strong (last season) but you never know. We would have been solid. It was heartbreaking for the three seniors that we had," he said. "This team always never ceases to amaze me. I expect big things out of them and they always seem to respond. The record is surprising but with how hard they play, it's not that surprising."

Ella Boyer 2

Tuscola shortstop Ella Boyer has made a big impact in her sophomore year after losing her freshman season to a COVID-19 cancellation. 

The Warriors start their lineup with the 1-2 punch of senior Kendyl Ring and sophomore Ella Boyer. Both batters are hitting over .625 for the season — Boyer at .675 and Ring at .629 — and Boyer has found her power stroke with six home runs and 31 RBIs, and a three-home-run performance against St. Teresa on May 12.

"I just think to try to hit everything to the right side of the field. I try to stay back on my pitches and I try to hit the ball hard every time," Boyer said. "I've never really been a home run hitter before. I just usually hit the ball really hard."

Opposing schools didn't get to see Boyer during her freshman season but she's quickly became one of the most dangerous batters in Central Illinois. 

"Maybe people didn't know her in the area but in town, we all had an idea," Sementi said. "Some of the things that Ella has done has been pretty surprising, but she plays hard and never has had a day off. She always puts the ball in play for us."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ring, who committed to play softball for Parkland College, has an OPS of 1.396 and Boyer's is 2.019, with an on-base % of .644 and a slugging % of 1.375. 

"Kendyl gets on and I hit her home. That's how it works most of the time," Boyer said. "(As a team), I knew we were going to be good and that we were going to play great ball this season."

Tuscola faces a true playoff-caliber test on Saturday against CIC-rival Meridian (14-6, 6-2) in Macon at 11 a.m. The Hawks are led by a duo of strong pitchers in senior Anna Enlow (6-1) and junior Katy Hendricks (7-3). Both are also strong at the bat. Hendricks is hitting .481 with 20 RBIs and Enlow has a .448 batting average with 21 RBIs. 

Kaitlyn Reifsteck 1

Tuscola pitcher Kaitlyn Reifsteck is 11-0 with seven shutouts this season as the Warriors are undefeated at 14-0.

Tuscola's huge offensive numbers have been mainly unnecessary this season — Reifstock has thrown seven shutouts. When Ring is out in centerfield, she can see how precise Reifstock's pitches are. 

"Kaitlyn throws a really good rise ball. In centerfield, I can get a great view of her pitches. I can see the ball move and they are always strikes, it seems like. She does a really great of job of hitting her pitches," Ring said. 

An Eastern Illinois commit, Reifstock has a 0.55 ERA and has struck out 127 batters in 63.2 innings this season. 

Marley Good

Tuscola's Marley Good (2) swings at a pitch against Clinton.

"It has been very helpful to have that (offensive) backup behind me and it relieves so much pressure. I have been very happy with my performance and my team behind me," Reifstock said. "I think I'm the kind of person that leads by example. I'm always hustling and cleaning up after myself and I try to make sure everyone does that too and keeps playing hard."

As the regional playoffs approach on June 2, Ring has confidence in the Warriors' balanced game. 

"We have a very strong hitting lineup and for all of our batters, there is no doubt that they will get a hit and get on base," she said. "We know our fielding is strong and Kaitlyn strikes everyone out, so we don't have to worry about that." 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Kurt Busch talks about the Macon Speedway kids bike giveaway

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News