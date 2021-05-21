Watch now: Tuscola softball remains undefeated thanks to offensive and defensive balance

"I'm not sure if our batting order would have been as strong (last season) but you never know. We would have been solid. It was heartbreaking for the three seniors that we had," he said. "This team always never ceases to amaze me. I expect big things out of them and they always seem to respond. The record is surprising but with how hard they play, it's not that surprising."

The Warriors start their lineup with the 1-2 punch of senior Kendyl Ring and sophomore Ella Boyer. Both batters are hitting over .625 for the season — Boyer at .675 and Ring at .629 — and Boyer has found her power stroke with six home runs and 31 RBIs, and a three-home-run performance against St. Teresa on May 12.

"I just think to try to hit everything to the right side of the field. I try to stay back on my pitches and I try to hit the ball hard every time," Boyer said. "I've never really been a home run hitter before. I just usually hit the ball really hard."

Opposing schools didn't get to see Boyer during her freshman season but she's quickly became one of the most dangerous batters in Central Illinois.