Neoga's Nikki Lee headed to Birmingham-Southern for swimming

NEOGA — The only swimmer in Neoga history, senior Nikki Lee, is headed to Birmingham-Southern College, a Division III school of 1,346 students.
It is the only sport Lee is in.
“I really enjoy how it is pretty much an individual sport so everything that does or doesn’t happen is because of me and how much work I put into practices,” Lee said.
Lee has been swimming for four years and in last fall’s sectional was second out of 19 in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:20.55. She was also fourth out of 29 in the 100-yard backstroke at the Urbana Sectional with a time of 1:02.24.
The sectional is the only IHSA meet she has competed in and the rest of the time she swims for the Heartland Hurricane out of Effingham, where she has been a member for the last five years. She also swam for Sammy Seals out of Mattoon. Lee's coaches at Effingham are David Duncan and Elizabeth Braunecker.
Lee will be in the 100 and 200 backstroke at the school that competes in the eight-team Southern Athletic Association. Her best times are 1:00 and 2:09, respectively.
The Panthers are coached by Toby Wilcox, who has been the coach of the men’s and women’s teams since the program began in 2012-13. Birmingham-Southern College has won nine SAA titles under Wilcox and taken 29 student-athletes to the NCAA Division III National Championships. He has been named the SAA Coach of the Year four times.
The season runs October through March.
With no swimming pool in Neoga, Lee spent her summers in Charleston and Effingham, and the in Mattoon.
Lee also looked at the University of Montevallo in Alabama, and the University of Missouri at St. Louis.
“I really enjoyed Birmingham,” said Lee of the school seven hours away. “I didn’t want to go to a Division I school where your life evolves around it. I didn’t want to go to the west coast because it would take more than one day to travel. I looked at times on websites and there are not a lot of teams in the south. Birmingham-Southern came up in my research and it looked like my times would fit pretty well at a number of events.”
Lee plans to major in biology.
“I figured why not email the coach and see where it goes and he emailed me back,” said Lee. “We emailed several times and he set out dates to visit.”
Lee’s visit was in November and stayed with a member of the swim team.
“It is really a beautiful campus,” said Lee. “I had never been in Alabama much as we usually went to Florida. The mountains are everywhere and you are just a couple of hours from the ocean. They call the campus the Hilltop as it sits on top of a hill and you can look out and see everything below you (Birmingham). The mountains are something you don’t see here.”
Lee said she started thinking about colleges last year.
“I wasn’t sure if I wanted to swim or not, but I decided to try as I didn’t want to have any regrets,” said Lee. “I really enjoy swimming and I wanted to continue that.”
As for being far from home, Lee, who has met several others on the swim team said, “If you meet the right people and I feel like it will happen fast, you won’t miss home as much. A lot of incoming freshmen will be going through the same thing like ones from California, Hawaii and Arizona.”
Lee is looking forward to it all.
“It is going to be really nice and I will get to explore Alabama and Birmingham, meet new people and form relationships,” said Lee. “It will be really fun. I have been giving an opportunity to swim there and it is really important to fulfill that. I am happy and overjoyed. “
Asked if being the only swimmer from Neoga makes it more special to be going on to the college level, Lee said, “I think it does. There are a few people who go in other sports. I am the only one swimming and the only one from Neoga.”
Contact Mike Monahan at (217)-238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc
