Maroa-Forsyth's No. 1-seeded doubles partners Mavis Wang and Serena Tuan advance to semifinals at Champaign Sectional

Said Wang: "The wind was a factor for sure and at one point my hat blew off. I feel like for the cold you can overcome it by wearing layers but the wind you can't control it."

The second set was more for a challenge.

"We lost a little bit of momentum when the set changed, but I also think that (our opponents) played very well," Wang said. "They really came back stronger in the second set. I would say that my net game was pretty good today and Serena had very good net game as well. There were a lot of balls that were hard to get and Serena could get them over and get the point for us."

When the pair found out they were the No. 1 seed in the doubles competition, they were surprised.

"The No. 1 definitely added some pressure for us," Tuan said. "When we first came here today, we sort of looked and thought out of all these people, we are the No. 1 doubles team. It is rewarding but it definitely puts more pressure on us as well to do well."

In a typical year, the third round victory guarantees the winner a trip to the state tournament, something that isn't happening this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.