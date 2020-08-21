Watch now: Mavis Wang and Serena Tuan building off big year for Maroa-Forsyth tennis

“This year we won’t have state if we did get there so that would be a big change and that’s also kind of sad," Tuan said.

That doesn't mean Mavis, a senior, and Tuan, a junior, are going to take their foot off the gas.

“We’ve just got to practice like everything is going to be the same, just doing our best no matter what happens," Wang said. "If it does get canceled or rescheduled, then we’ve got to be ready for what happens next."

They complement each other perfectly on the court; Tuan is a lefty and Wang is a righty and their personalities mesh on the court. The tandem started playing on a doubles team together last year, but it wasn't immediate. They started last year by playing singles and doubles, though they each had different doubles partners.

Former coach Cheryl Vandevoorde and then-assistant Susan Wu, who is now the team's head coach, decided after about three weeks to pair Tuan and Wang together. It didn't take long before the two got to their winning ways, a relative surprise to pick up such chemistry so quickly.

“Our strengths just kind of worked well together," Tuan said. "She’s better at net and I’m better at baseline, so that worked well."