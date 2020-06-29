You are the owner of this article.
Tim Gould set to take over as Eisenhower High School athletic director
DECATUR — Last fall, Alton Marquette boys soccer coach Tim Gould was in the midst of a deep playoff run that saw his team finish second in Class 1A. This summer, Gould is looking to bring that same level of success to Eisenhower High School sports as the Panthers’ new athletic director.

Gould will take over next academic year for Steve Thompson, who is stepping down from the dual role as athletic director and head football coach. Thompson will remain as the Panthers football coach for the upcoming season.

“I am excited for the new challenge. We’ve got some great things already in place at Eisenhower and it looks like we have a great staff of coaches and our facilities are really great as well,” Gould said. “We’ve got to figure out as a department what our coaches need to be successful in our individual programs. That is a program-to-program conversation.”

Gould appreciates having Thompson available to ask questions and get feedback.

“We are communicating now and I was up here the first day that strength and conditioning workouts were happening and Steve and I met and talked about things for quite some time,” Gould said. “He is going to be a great resource because obviously he knows the position and he did will and made some positive adjustments.”

Gould came to Alton Marquette last year after college coaching stints at Carlinville’s Blackburn College and Mississippi University for Women, where he oversaw the creation of a men’s soccer team.

“We had a great year at Alton Marquette. We had a lot of fun and we had great student athletes and a lot of support from their families and teachers,” he said. “The kids were getting better every day and we surprised a lot of people. I don’t think people expected it and I think even some of the guys questioned it early on.”

One of Gould’s first goals will be increased participation in athletics, both on the rosters and in the stands.

“I look at the athletic director role as one that supports the coaches and my thought is to make their job as smooth as possible. We want more kids involved in athletics both playing the games and out there cheering us on,” Gould said. “I want to help our coaches create a little more buzz to where all the kids walking the halls want to be a part of it because it is a great experience. We need more kids filling up or programs to fill up our rosters so we can be more competitive."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

