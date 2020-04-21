A track season lost, but MacArthur's Jeff Wells and AJ Lawson look towards Division I college football

DECATUR — AJ Lawson doesn't figure he'll ever high jump again. It's not an event that lends itself to practicing in the park or a backyard, and becomes impossible without the proper equipment.
And, frankly, high jumping isn't something that Lawson, a three-sport senior at MacArthur, is banking on being a huge part of his future. He's signed to play football at the University of Iowa next season, Track acted as a spring reprieve — a way to stay in shape and keep the competitive juices flowing. As it turned out, he grew to like the sport much more than could have guessed a year ago. But he found success, placed eighth at state and had big plans for his senior year.
On Tuesday, the IHSA announced the cancellation of spring sports as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic while leaving the possibility of some summer events if the situation allows it, though Lawson will likely use that time to prepare for life as a college football player.
“Track was becoming a big part of my life," Lawson said. "I was really looking forward to high jumping this year and probably doing big things at state this year. I know safety is the most important thing."
Jeff Wells, a senior for the Generals who is signed to play football at Southern Illinois University next season, had plans to return to the Class 2A state track meet in the relays and wanted to qualify in the triple jump after narrowly missing the state standards last season.
“Just as every athlete is probably about now, it sucks, but we also have to take into account that the coronavirus is nothing to play with; it’s serious, it’s real," Wells said. "It’s kind of a hot-cold situation. It sucks for us athletes, but it’s the best thing to keep everyone safe and to open up at a later date.
Like Lawson, his track season and career ended on Tuesday. Track wasn't the main sport for either standout, but they grew to relish the opportunity to build relationships in practice or at meets while running for football and boys track head coach Derek Spates. Still, it didn't make the situation any easier to process.
“It’s like watching a movie and the power turns off right before it ends or you’re reading a book and you never finish a chapter; you just skip something," Wells said. "You close the book without finishing it."
“Honestly they’re two different things," said Lawson. "I’m still working for football season. My main goal is to go to college and play football. Track is something I did for fun."
Spates has any number of stories about each of them, from Wells skipping water breaks in practice to learn about a mistake to Lawson transforming from an ultra-athletic freshman and sophomore to a Big Ten football player.
“Football is going to take care of them," Spates said. "I’d have to feel for any of my athletes or any of the athletes who needed to put something on film for college coaches in the spring; times or whatever it may be or a student who was playing baseball or softball who needed a season to convince some coaches about their abilities. Those are the kids you have to feel for."
Suddenly, the end of their high school athletics careers came a month too early for two players who were instrumental in leading the football team to three consecutive playoff appearances — a first for a Decatur Public School — and each qualified for the state track and field meet.
“Jeff is a generational type of talent," Spates said. "You don’t get guys like him very often. After our final football game, I thought to myself that it was the last time I’m going to coach him at a MacArthur General football player. Then you look at him and think you’re going to get the chance to coach him in track and he’s going to go out there and do everything full speed and that’s come to an abrupt end.
"I feel like I’m fortunate to have coached those guys for three or four years or whatever it may be, but I look forward to seeing them compete at Iowa and SIU in the future."
Wells said he's already started Zoom meetings with his new Carbondale teammates and, like Lawson, is preparing for the next chapter, even if they didn't finish writing this one.
"It kind of sucks that I don’t get that last shot," Wells said. "I had goals that I never got to complete and I never got to finish. You don’t get that extra season with the guys and you don’t get to go through those hardships and those hard practices together one last time. It kind of sucks all around, but I’m blessed to have an opportunity to be able to play at the next level. I’m blessed, but people who were counting on this as their last shot, I just feel for them."
Said Lawson: “I’m going to miss being out there with my boys, the relays and everything and just competing with these athletes. I’m just going to miss the whole thing about track."
