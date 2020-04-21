A track season lost, but MacArthur's Jeff Wells and AJ Lawson look towards Division I college football

Spates has any number of stories about each of them, from Wells skipping water breaks in practice to learn about a mistake to Lawson transforming from an ultra-athletic freshman and sophomore to a Big Ten football player.

“Football is going to take care of them," Spates said. "I’d have to feel for any of my athletes or any of the athletes who needed to put something on film for college coaches in the spring; times or whatever it may be or a student who was playing baseball or softball who needed a season to convince some coaches about their abilities. Those are the kids you have to feel for."

Suddenly, the end of their high school athletics careers came a month too early for two players who were instrumental in leading the football team to three consecutive playoff appearances — a first for a Decatur Public School — and each qualified for the state track and field meet.

“Jeff is a generational type of talent," Spates said. "You don’t get guys like him very often. After our final football game, I thought to myself that it was the last time I’m going to coach him at a MacArthur General football player. Then you look at him and think you’re going to get the chance to coach him in track and he’s going to go out there and do everything full speed and that’s come to an abrupt end.