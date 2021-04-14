Amber Johnson to lead St. Teresa girls track team this season

DECATUR -- St. Teresa's girls track and field team will be coached next season by Amber Johnson, a St. Teresa graduate and current theology teacher at the school, St. Teresa principal Larry Daly announced on Wednesday. Current head coach Todd Vohland will continue on as an assistant coach for the girls track team.

Johnson, a 2020 graduate from Millikin University, served as an assistant coach under Vohland during the 2020 cross country season and as a Bulldogs track and field athlete, she was coached by Vohland.

"Mr. Vohland has been the key to the success of the St. Teresa track program. He truly cares about his athletes and works hard with all of them to ensure they are always at their competitive best," Daley said in a statement. "We are happy he is still going to be part of the successful program."

