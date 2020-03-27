Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond star senior Kenli Nettles can't get her mind off state meet

ARTHUR — For roughly four hours each day, Kenli Nettles works out with the expectation that it's all going to pay off — eventually.
The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior track star spends two hours at the track doing workouts that have either been sent to her by a trainer or a coach, or relying on old workouts she's accumulated over years of dedication to the sport. When she's done with that, she does two hours of workouts at home to round things out.
There are no track meets in the immediate future, but Nettles, who is committed to the University of Iowa, doesn't need a meet on the schedule to draw motivation. She said her bedroom is filled with a track wall that has all of her medals — 10 from the IHSA Class 1A state meet — and trophies. There's also a sign made by an elementary school fan from last season's state meet that implored her to do well at state. Nettles responded by winning three golds and adding a fifth-place finish.
That's enough motivation to continue to work while the COVID-19 pandemic puts a pause on the IHSA spring sports season. Nettles won three gold medals at last season's state meet and has eyes on a clean sweep with four this year, which would likely come alongside a team trophy.
“I kind of keep looking at (the sign) and the state medals and I think, ‘It’s going to happen. Stay positive. You’re going to bring home your four state medals and hopefully a team trophy,'" Nettles said on Wednesday "It kind of helps me stay positive. I want state to happen. I hope it’s going to happen. I don’t see it not happening. I keep thinking about state a lot and that’s kind of why I keep working so hard. I know if I don’t stay positive about state and the rest of the season, then it’s like, ‘What am I even working for?’"
In truth, it took some time for Nettles to land on this level of motivation. When she began training in September, she was exhausted. She finished her high school season in May, got into her AAU season and committed to the Hawkeyes. She could sense that she needed a break. She didn't run well at events in Nashville and Arkansas. It was a self-described slump.
Nettles knew she had to break out of that slump. She has to finish closing her "career circle" as one of her coaches described it to her. That includes high school season and her upcoming summer AAU season. The completion of the circle is contingent on being able to compete in the face of a global pandemic.
“Now it’s kind of like I was ready, I was starting to run fast," Nettles said. "I got out of my slump, (Illinois Top Times Meet) was in a month so I was like, ‘I need to be prepared for this. I need to get my head in the right place.’ Now, your indoor season is gone and the majority of your outdoor season is gone so far.
“If I want to win four state championship medals and bring home a team trophy, I need to work every single day. I need to be better, I need to work harder and I need to do what other people aren’t. It definitely changed my mentality a little bit. I was ready for the season because I had that mentality change, but it’s pushed me so much harder. It kind of lit that fire in me that I had last year. Now I am ready."
Nettles hopes she'll have her swan song in Charleston at the state meet, and get one step closer to completing her circle. But these workouts aren't simply rooted in running in Charleston. She wants to put herself in the best position possible to make Iowa's travel roster and have an immediate impact as a freshman.
Still, she wants closure on what's been a stellar three seasons for ALAH.
“It’s heartbreaking, for sure," Nettles said. "If I don’t have state, it’s going to suck for sure. If it gets postponed a little bit further, that will be OK. At least I’ll be able to run and finish my senior year strong. ... It hurts a little bit that I might not be able to complete my circle. I’m ready, I’m going to stay ready. I’m just hoping for the best, staying positive as much as I can."
PHOTOS: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Kenli Nettles
