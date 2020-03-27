Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond star senior Kenli Nettles can't get her mind off state meet

“Now it’s kind of like I was ready, I was starting to run fast," Nettles said. "I got out of my slump, (Illinois Top Times Meet) was in a month so I was like, ‘I need to be prepared for this. I need to get my head in the right place.’ Now, your indoor season is gone and the majority of your outdoor season is gone so far.

“If I want to win four state championship medals and bring home a team trophy, I need to work every single day. I need to be better, I need to work harder and I need to do what other people aren’t. It definitely changed my mentality a little bit. I was ready for the season because I had that mentality change, but it’s pushed me so much harder. It kind of lit that fire in me that I had last year. Now I am ready."

Nettles hopes she'll have her swan song in Charleston at the state meet, and get one step closer to completing her circle. But these workouts aren't simply rooted in running in Charleston. She wants to put herself in the best position possible to make Iowa's travel roster and have an immediate impact as a freshman.

Still, she wants closure on what's been a stellar three seasons for ALAH.