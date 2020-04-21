Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Kenli Nettles shifting focus now that spring sports have been cancelled because of COVID-19

Nettles has been training at home two to three hours a day on a three-acre plot between Arthur and Atwood that includes a shed where she can do hurdles on a concrete floor.

Last spring, Nettles won the high jump, going 5-7, the 100-meter high hurdles in 14.29, and the 300 hurdles in 43.68. As a sophomore, she was second in the high jump (5-5), second in the 100 hurdles (14.91), second in the 300 hurdles (45.72) and eighth in the triple jump (35-9). As a freshman, she was third in the high jump (5-5) and sixth in the 100 hurdles (15.44).

“I can look back and be proud of what I accomplished,” said Nettles. “I could not wish for any more in the last three years. It is sad no season is going to be held, but everything happens for a reason and there is nothing I can do to change it. I will stay positive and work towards the next four years.”

Nettles will compete in the heptathlon (100, high jump, shot put, 200, long jump, javelin, and 800) as well as the 400 hurdles at Iowa.

Nettles and the other incoming freshmen had a zoom meeting with the Iowa coaches Monday night.