Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Kenli Nettles shifting focus now that spring sports have been cancelled because of COVID-19

ARTHUR — For Kenli Nettles, Tuesday's announcement by the IHSA that spring sports had been canceled because of the COVID-19 virus officially put an end to what she hoped would be a dream senior season in track.
Nettles, from Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, had hoped to win four individual titles and help the Knights bring home a team trophy as well.
“When Governor (J.B.) Pritzker announced that schools would not return I assumed the season would be over with,” said Nettles, who is headed to the University of Iowa in the fall to compete in track and field. “I had been training for the season, but now since it is not happening, I am training for when I go to Iowa.”
The fact she is going to Iowa makes the announcement a little easier to take.
“I do have another four years to look forward to and to train for,” said Nettles. “Plus not everything is canceled for the summer. New Balance rescheduled and AAU has not canceled anything. I am looking forward to bigger meets in the summer if they are held.”
Nettles has been training at home two to three hours a day on a three-acre plot between Arthur and Atwood that includes a shed where she can do hurdles on a concrete floor.
Last spring, Nettles won the high jump, going 5-7, the 100-meter high hurdles in 14.29, and the 300 hurdles in 43.68. As a sophomore, she was second in the high jump (5-5), second in the 100 hurdles (14.91), second in the 300 hurdles (45.72) and eighth in the triple jump (35-9). As a freshman, she was third in the high jump (5-5) and sixth in the 100 hurdles (15.44).
“I can look back and be proud of what I accomplished,” said Nettles. “I could not wish for any more in the last three years. It is sad no season is going to be held, but everything happens for a reason and there is nothing I can do to change it. I will stay positive and work towards the next four years.”
Nettles will compete in the heptathlon (100, high jump, shot put, 200, long jump, javelin, and 800) as well as the 400 hurdles at Iowa.
Nettles and the other incoming freshmen had a zoom meeting with the Iowa coaches Monday night.
“You were able to talk to event coaches and ask questions and they said feel free to ask about workouts, but they can’t make them mandatory until we are at Iowa,” said Nettles. “It was really nice.“
