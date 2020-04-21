Clinton state champion Payne Turney's heart 'just absolutely hurts' for others who will miss their chance

CLINTON — Payne Turney knows what it feels like to cross the finish line first at the state track meet.
While disappointed she won't be able to experience that euphoria again, the Clinton High School senior was hurting Tuesday more for those who won't get that chance. The Illinois High School Association announced earlier in the day spring sport state tournaments were canceled because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
"I feel I'm extremely lucky to have the junior season I did," said the 2019 Class 2A state 800-meter champion. "My heart just absolutely hurts for the seniors who were hoping this would be their time and their season. But it is what is. I'm feeling blessed for what I had."
Turney, who has signed with Purdue, said she was pretty sure the IHSA was going to make the announcement it did on Tuesday.
"It really seemed the way they were going to go even though they were trying as much as they could," she said.
The IHSA did leave open the possibility of having competitions later in the spring or even summer should things improve.
Turney would love to put on her Clinton uniform again. She became the school's first state track champion last spring when she never trailed and ran the 800 in 2 minutes, 17.54 seconds. Turney also took All-State honors as a sophomore by finishing seventh in the 800.
"I think I would like to get back on the track one more time and have a good race, not to have everything end without anything happening," she said.
Turney finished 18th in the Class 1A Girls State Cross Country Meet in the fall, earning All-State honors for the third time.
"I feel like I've already had my one good season (as a senior) with cross country," she said. "I feel bad for our sprinters who didn't do cross country and were hoping for this time (in the spring)."
Turney said she has talked to her teammates the past couple days. They have said their goodbyes and thank yous for being there for each other the past couple years.
She was still going to go out Tuesday afternoon and simulate a race with her third time mile trial since the shelter-in-place began last month.
"We're trying to replicate the races we're missing," she said.
The next chapter of Turney's athletic career is about to begin.
"Now that our track season is over I'm going to be contacting our coach (at Purdue) in the next week to train under him, which neither him nor I expected to happen," she said.
