Conn: It's not spring without the sports festival that is track & field

For someone who can’t run fast, jump high or throw an object far, I’ve spent a lot of time at track meets.
And, I’m way more upset than the average person that track season was canceled. It was necessary and inevitable, but it won’t be spring without track.
I wasn’t on the track team at Unity High School in Mendon, but I went to most of the home meets if the weather was nice. I didn’t watch a ton of the competition, but I liked the atmosphere and there were usually enough friends hanging out to make it better than just going home.
I didn’t come in contact with track again until I was covering sports for a living. As a fan, I was always more of a baseball, basketball, football person, but it didn’t take long for me to regain my appreciation for the track vibe.
Track has the “thrill of victory, agony of defeat” aspect that’s the heart of sports reporting, but there was also a feel surrounding the track that was different than any other sport — like an athletic festival.
I remember exactly where I first identified that feeling. I was working at the Jacksonville Journal-Courier and was at a Western Illinois Valley Conference Meet at Carrollton High School in 2001. I was walking through the area where all the school’s tents are set up, it was a beautiful early evening and the kids who weren’t competing or preparing to compete were just hanging out in or around the tents playing games or working on homework.
I found the athlete I wanted to interview — a shot putter — buying a hot dog, bag of Doritos and a soda from the concession stand.
Now, I’m not saying track meets aren’t way too long, and that some of the waiting between races and warm-up routines aren’t a test of even the most patient viewer. And you better have a coat and gloves, an umbrella and sunscreen in your car at all times during the season.
But there’s no better sport for getting to know the kids you’re covering, or for getting all the scoops from the track coaches during all the down time. Those midfield gossip sessions would yield stories for weeks.
I had covered track for years when St. Teresa coach Todd Vohland — not a big mid-meet gossiper, but still a great conversationalist — revealed to me the true beauty of the sport. In a sport like basketball, players can make major improvements, but many will never get good enough to crack the rotation or see their statistics improve significantly. In track, even the least talented kid on the team can have a successful season because they’re competing against themselves. Beating another competitor can be a motivator, but personal bests are the real goal.
What I love most about that is, while the athletes are competing, they’re also rooting for each other. If someone runs, jumps or throws a personal best, it’s often celebrated by the rest of the competitors.
It’s why I was so pleased when my 15-year-old freshman daughter Delaney told me she was going out for track this year — at Carrollton High School, ironically.
Delaney grew up playing basketball and volleyball, but didn’t always enjoy the cutthroat nature. She tried cheerleading, but that wasn’t the answer, either. The track coach didn’t bench her for forgetting a play, or berate her for not smiling enough. She was positive, and Delaney responded to that.
Delaney had just competed in her first track meet — she throws shot, and also enjoys a good concession stand — when school and sports were shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. She was just beginning to learn the form for the throwing events. Now she’ll go into her sophomore year basically starting over.
That stinks. And it’s more than just the lost year on the track. Delaney was new to Carrollton this year. Track is the perfect sport for spending time with friends and forming those bonds that make people forget you’re the new kid.
Track, like all sports, will be back next year. But for the next month, the bang of the starting gun, the clang of feet hitting hurdles, and the cheers of athletes cheering their teammates during their leg of relays will be silent. And they’ll be missed.
