Conn: It's not spring without the sports festival that is track & field

I remember exactly where I first identified that feeling. I was working at the Jacksonville Journal-Courier and was at a Western Illinois Valley Conference Meet at Carrollton High School in 2001. I was walking through the area where all the school’s tents are set up, it was a beautiful early evening and the kids who weren’t competing or preparing to compete were just hanging out in or around the tents playing games or working on homework.

I found the athlete I wanted to interview — a shot putter — buying a hot dog, bag of Doritos and a soda from the concession stand.

Now, I’m not saying track meets aren’t way too long, and that some of the waiting between races and warm-up routines aren’t a test of even the most patient viewer. And you better have a coat and gloves, an umbrella and sunscreen in your car at all times during the season.

But there’s no better sport for getting to know the kids you’re covering, or for getting all the scoops from the track coaches during all the down time. Those midfield gossip sessions would yield stories for weeks.