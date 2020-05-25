MONAHAN: Oh, what might have been; girls state track finals, baseball and softball regional title games would have been Saturday
0 comments

MONAHAN: Oh, what might have been; girls state track finals, baseball and softball regional title games would have been Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Normally, Saturday would have been a very busy day for the high school sports athletes and coaches in Illinois, and for me.

It would have been the finals of the Illinois High School Association 12th annual three-class girls' state track and field finals at Eastern Illinois' O'Brien Stadium (48th annual girls' meet) and the baseball and softball Class 1A/2A regional championship games. 

Unfortunately, we will never know what would have happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's always one of my favorite times of the year as girls compete for the state title or at least one of the top nine for a medallion. It is also a chance to see other sportswriters and sports broadcasters for the first time since basketball.

Baseball and softball teams are trying to keep their playoff runs alive and win a regional title, which even though there are four classes, is still is hard to do and a great accomplishment. Of course, those teams hope for a trip to the state tournament in Peoria (baseball) and East Peoria (softball). 

State track meets also bring the smell of the hamburgers being cooked on the south side outside of the stadium and, of course, Big Al's Shakeups. EIU misses out on thousands of fans, some of whom would stay at hotels. 

I have covered at least some of every state track meet since 1991, including the boys' 1994 meet, which was the 100th. I mainly covered Class 1A, and here is who we could have been watching, among others: 

University of Iowa-bound Kenli Nettles of Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond probably would have been going for four gold medals. She won three last year in the high jump (5-7), 100 meter-high hurdles (14.29) and 300 hurdles (43.68) and was fifth in the 200 (25.39). 

With Nettles, a senior, and Alexa Miller, a sophomore, the Knights could have won the Class 1A title or at least placed in the top three. Miller was in the long jump and 100 as well as the 4x100 relay and 200. She had run a 12.7 seconds in the 100, a 26.70 in the 200 and had a 16-7 in the long jump. The relay team ran a 52.91. 

Cumberland's Jasmyn Dittamore, who was in the 3,200 and the 1,600, would have made another run at state along with her junior classmate Katelyn Yaw, who was in the triple jump last year, but also had gone 9-0 in the pole vault. 

Shelbyville's Ailey Mitchell missed out on her senior year after placing second in the 3,200 (11:20.75) and 1,600 (5:40.8), while Gabrielle Spain, who is a sophomore, was third in the pole vault (11-0) and was also in the 800.

For Sullivan, Zoe White and Emily White were on the 4x400 relay team, while Okaw Valley — although it didn't have any qualifiers last season — could have had some this year with Macie Fleshner, a junior who ran the 100 hurdles in 17.40, and Kylie and Karlie Stauder, both sophomores, who went 10-0 and 8-6, respectively.

In baseball, Okaw Valley looked strong, as did Cumberland, with Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond and Casey-Westfield in the mix also. 

In softball, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, Casey-Westfield and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond appeared to be the strong teams in the area. 

I feel bad for everyone in spring sports that they didn't get to see what they and their team could do.

But it was the best thing to do and hopefully they learned a lesson, which is to give it your best every day because you never know when you won't be able to compete. It also should make the ones that are coming back even hungrier for competition.

PHOTOS: 2019 girls state track

Monahan mug

Monahan

Contact Mike Monahan at (217)-238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News