MONAHAN: Oh, what might have been; girls state track finals, baseball and softball regional title games would have been Saturday

Normally, Saturday would have been a very busy day for the high school sports athletes and coaches in Illinois, and for me.

It would have been the finals of the Illinois High School Association 12th annual three-class girls' state track and field finals at Eastern Illinois' O'Brien Stadium (48th annual girls' meet) and the baseball and softball Class 1A/2A regional championship games.

Unfortunately, we will never know what would have happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's always one of my favorite times of the year as girls compete for the state title or at least one of the top nine for a medallion. It is also a chance to see other sportswriters and sports broadcasters for the first time since basketball.

Baseball and softball teams are trying to keep their playoff runs alive and win a regional title, which even though there are four classes, is still is hard to do and a great accomplishment. Of course, those teams hope for a trip to the state tournament in Peoria (baseball) and East Peoria (softball).

State track meets also bring the smell of the hamburgers being cooked on the south side outside of the stadium and, of course, Big Al's Shakeups. EIU misses out on thousands of fans, some of whom would stay at hotels.