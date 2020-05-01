WAGNER: Handing out area and county Player of the Year "what-if" boys track and field awards

But we can still wonder who would have walked away with those awards had the season been played. For the most part, we have a body of work to determine who could have won those awards had the season been played and they remained healthy.

It's a guessing game, but there are plenty of options to chose from. Of course, it doesn't account for the breakout player who took a leap from last season — like Klein.

Area 'What-if' Boys Track Athlete of the Year

As Garrett Dixon walked off the track after the 1,600-meter run last season, he knew exactly what he had done. He finished sixth in the race as a senior at Monticello, but the runner in front of him was the future.

That would be Luke Sokolowski, the then-sophomore who ran a time of 4 minutes, 25.63 seconds. Sokolowski would have been a safe bet to return to state and do well this season, if given the opportunity.