WAGNER: Handing out area and county Player of the Year "what-if" boys track and field awards

It's hard to forget the sight of Pana's Cody Klein turning into a blur on the track at O'Brien Stadium last season en route to two golds and four total medals at the Class 1A state track and field meet.
Before the season, he was a relative nobody on the track — a good football player, but hadn't run track as a high school athlete.
His story is what makes these "What-if" awards such a struggle. Full disclosure, no one would have picked Klein before last season as the Area Boys Track and Field Athlete of the year.
Those stories are why we need the season, but this year will be reduced to "what-ifs" and seniors across the state won't have their final season as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic that has canceled IHSA spring sports state championships.
It's understandable, but leaves many questions. The Herald & Review won't issue Player of the Year or Coach of the Year awards for any spring sports. Our running list will instead be reduced to "season canceled" in every reference for the future.
But we can still wonder who would have walked away with those awards had the season been played. For the most part, we have a body of work to determine who could have won those awards had the season been played and they remained healthy.
It's a guessing game, but there are plenty of options to chose from. Of course, it doesn't account for the breakout player who took a leap from last season — like Klein.
Area 'What-if' Boys Track Athlete of the Year
As Garrett Dixon walked off the track after the 1,600-meter run last season, he knew exactly what he had done. He finished sixth in the race as a senior at Monticello, but the runner in front of him was the future.
That would be Luke Sokolowski, the then-sophomore who ran a time of 4 minutes, 25.63 seconds. Sokolowski would have been a safe bet to return to state and do well this season, if given the opportunity.
“To have a teammate in the same race, I don't think any other team has had that," Dixon said. "It’s really nice. He’s the future of this team."
Sokolowski also ran the 3,200-meter run three different times last year.
Other candidates:
Layton Hall, Jr., Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Another distance runner in the Hall family tree. His older brother, Logan, won the H&R Track Athlete of the Year in 2017 and 2018. Layton finished seventh in the Class 1A 3,200 last year and also qualified in the 1,600-meter run.
He qualified for state two years ago as a freshman and when Logan was a senior and is seasoned in the art of big track meets.
Negus Bogard, Sr. Robinson
He's been a little under the radar in Robinson, but Bogard has put together a strong career as a distance runner. Bogard finished eighth in the Class 1A 3,200 last season and third in the 1,600.
As a sophomore at Palestine, he finished fifth in the 3,200 and 10th in the 1,600. Between the two schools, he's qualified for state every year.
It's hard not to have a Pana runner after last season's breakout. Edmiston was on both of the relay teams that placed at state and has no shortage of speed.
Macon County 'What-if' Boys Track Athlete of the Year
Makail Stanley, Sr., Argenta-Oreana
He won the H&R Macon County award last season after finishing second in Class 1A in the 400-meter run, third in the 100-meter dash and fifth in the 200-meter dash.
Stanley has had more than enough athletic success, from state football semifinals to trips to the state wrestling meet, but he hasn't won a state competition. This year could have been different.
Four of the top five finishers in last season's 100-meter dash — except Stanley — were seniors, three of the top five in the 200 were seniors, and three of the top four in the 400 were seniors. Stanley perhaps would have been a favorite to win at least one of those races.
He's been a staple for two years at the state track meet.
Other candidates:
Ben Gilbert, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth
This could have been any of the combination of Gilbert, Wade Jostes or Braden Crosby, but Gilbert gets the fake nod because he advanced to state in the long jump last season, in addition to being a key piece of the relay teams.
Maroa finished ninth in the 4x400-meter relay and fifth in the 4x200. The 4x100 relay team advanced to state but didn't qualify for Saturday's finals and Gilbert didn't advance out of the prelims in long jump. But, that was a sophomore-dominated group and Gilbert is one of the fastest guys around. A jump this season would have been expected.
Jeff Wells, Sr., MacArthur
Wells was on the 4x400 team that finished ninth last season in Class 2A and qualified to the prelims in the 4x200. The Southern Illinois University football commit also planned to qualify for state in the triple jump after narrowly missing it last season.
Drew Hurelbrink, So., Meridian
He advanced to the Class 1A state meet in the high jump last season as a freshman and would have been a likely candidate to return this season. Meridian seems to churn out track athletes annually, and would have likely been a factor again this season.
Hurelbrink also was on a 4x400-meter relay team in one of the few indoor meets that took place before the cancellation of the season.
