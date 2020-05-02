WAGNER: Handing out area and county Player of the Year 'what if' girls track and field awards

Saturday afternoon at the girls state track and field meet is arguably the busiest day of the year for a Herald & Review sports reporter.
Gold medal after gold medal is awarded to area athletes and top five finishes happen seemingly every minute at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University. The H&R coverage area has a traditionally strong girls track and field group and this year would have been no different.
Certainly there would have been gold medals and team trophies and career-best performances on the biggest stage, but we won't get the chance to see them.
This year will be reduced to "what ifs" and seniors across the state won't have their final season as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic that has canceled IHSA spring sports state championships.
It's understandable, but leaves many questions. The Herald & Review won't issue Player of the Year or Coach of the Year awards for any spring sports. Our running list will instead be reduced to "season canceled" in every reference for the future.
But we can still wonder who would have walked away with those awards had the season been played. For the most part, we have a body of work to determine who could have won those awards had the season been played and they remained healthy.
It's a guessing game, but there are plenty of options to choose from. Of course, it doesn't account for the breakout player who took a leap from last season.
Area 'What if' Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year
After years of collecting medals at the Class 1A state track and field meet as a freshman and sophomore, Nettles broke through in a big way as a junior last year. She started her day with her first career gold medal in the high jump and followed it up with wins in the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles before closing her day by finishing in fifth in the 200-meter dash.
This year, she had eyes on a perfect four-gold sweep and a team trophy in her final high school meet before heading off to the University of Iowa women's track team.
Nettles will compete in the heptathlon (100, high jump, shot put, 200, long jump, javelin, and 800) as well as the 400 hurdles at Iowa.
She has 10 state medals in her career and would have likely walked into the stadium as the odds-on favorite to add four more golds to that tally. Nettles picked up three silver medals and and eighth-place medal as a sophomore and left O'Brien with a third-place and sixth-place medal as a freshman.
Last year, though, she etched her name in school history with her three-gold performance.
Other candidates:
Emelia Ness, Sr., Monticello
The Illinois State University-bound senior is one of the top hurdlers in the area and has been for a few years. She won a silver medal in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and was on the second-place Class 2A 4x200-meter relay team last year to go with a fourth-place finish in the 4x100.
Monticello has been one of the top programs in Class 2A for a while — despite being smaller than most schools in that class — and Ness has been at the heart of it, along with fellow ISU-bound senior Mattie Lieb, who is also a candidate to have won this award.
Ailey Mitchell, Sr., Shelbyville
She's another one of the longstanding top runners in the area who is committed to run at ISU next season. Mitchell left Charleston with a pair of medals: A second-place medal in the Class 1A 3,200-meter run and a third-place medal in the 1,600-meter run. She, alongside sophomore teammate Gabrielle Spain, could have had a strong season.
Payne Turney, Sr., Clinton
The Purdue-bound senior has gotten better each year, beginning with a ninth-place finish in the Class 2A 800-meter dash as a freshman, taking seventh as a sophomore and winning the event last season. She also finished 12th in the 1,600-meter run last season and qualified for state as a member of the 4x400-meter relay team.
"I feel I'm extremely lucky to have the junior season I did," Turney said last month. "My heart just absolutely hurts for the seniors who were hoping this would be their time and their season. But it is what is. I'm feeling blessed for what I had."
Mattie Lieb, Sr., Monticello
While her teammate, Ness, fills out her day apart from the relay teams with hurdles, Lieb focuses on the 100- and 200-meter dashes. She's also on 4x100- and 4x200-meter relay teams, but finished eighth in last season's 100 and fourth in the 200.
She's a three-time state qualifier for the Sages and has seven total state medals.
Macon County 'What if' Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year
It feels like Oakley has been at Warrensburg for nearly a decade. Those things tend to happen with such frequent appearances — and success — at the state meet. She's got 10 individual medals, including a gold on the state-champion 4x200-meter relay when she was a freshman to go along with a team trophy medal from that same year.
She's a four-event standout and has qualified for the long jump each year and took home a medal in the long and triple jumps and on the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relay teams last year. Warrensburg coach Tammy Davis isn't ready to lose Oakley — though Brooke Oakley is waiting in the wings.
Brittney Oakley is yet another area track and field runner who is committed to Illinois State University, but won't get her chance to qualify for the state meet for the fourth straight season.
Other candidates:
Taylor Fox, Sr., Mount Zion
Mount Zion was going to be a strong team throughout with big seasons likely coming from Morgan Pilate, Sara Addai and Rhiannon Held. Each would have made their mark at state, and Fox certainly would have been included. She was on the sixth-place 4x800-meter relay team and finished eighth in the Class 2A 800-meter run last year.
Sade Oladipupo, Sr., St. Teresa
When she's been healthy, she's been one of the top jumpers in the area and is also a key part of the Bulldogs' relay teams. She qualified for state last season, but didn't advance to Saturday's finals. A healthy Oladipupo would have been a lock for Saturday in at least one event.
Chloe Moyer, Jr., Meridian
The graduation of St. Teresa standout DaeLin Switzer means that Moyer is likely the best hurdler in the county and has been in the finals at the state track meet since she was a freshman, finishing fifth in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles last season.
