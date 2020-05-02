WAGNER: Handing out area and county Player of the Year 'what if' girls track and field awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Saturday afternoon at the girls state track and field meet is arguably the busiest day of the year for a Herald & Review sports reporter.

Gold medal after gold medal is awarded to area athletes and top five finishes happen seemingly every minute at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University. The H&R coverage area has a traditionally strong girls track and field group and this year would have been no different.

Certainly there would have been gold medals and team trophies and career-best performances on the biggest stage, but we won't get the chance to see them.

This year will be reduced to "what ifs" and seniors across the state won't have their final season as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic that has canceled IHSA spring sports state championships.

It's understandable, but leaves many questions. The Herald & Review won't issue Player of the Year or Coach of the Year awards for any spring sports. Our running list will instead be reduced to "season canceled" in every reference for the future.