Warrensburg-Latham's Brittney Oakley staying prepared for IHSA track season

No school also means no access to facilities. Oakley was asked to leave Warrensburg-Latham's track in the middle of a workout and has been relegated to finding different ways to practice and work out.

“I’m able to do a lot, but I did get kicked off my track so that’s kind of sad," Oakley said. "I’m kind of thinking of it now as overcoming adversity. I can’t be on the track. I can still go outside. I can still run on a treadmill and I can still do jumping drills. I’m just trying to do that and I’m running 400s; even though it’s not on a track, it’s still something."

Warrensburg coach Tammy Davis sends out some workout ideas to her players and uplifting messages, but when she considers the prospect of Oakley and the rest of the seniors possibly missing their final year, her voice begins to break and the tears come.

Anything, Davis said, is better than nothing.

“It makes me cry," Davis said. "It’s just really upsetting. Here’s my thought: Give me two track meets, sectionals and state and I’ll take it. I’ll take anything they’ll give me. It’s hard to be optimistic when you see what’s going on around the state with the numbers and stuff like that. I get really upset."