Watch now: Mount Zion athletes take up the 24 miles in 24 hours challenge

MOUNT ZION — It was an idea that has spread like wildfire.
With the school winding down and not much to do with their time, three Mount Zion cross country and track runners — Emma Mallory, Heather Schollmeier and Sofia Munoz — decided to run a marathon.
But it wasn't the typical 26.2-long run. Instead the trio decided they would run it over the course of 26 hours — a mile an hour.
"One day I was scrolling through social media and I saw that this person did it and I thought I could do it, too," Mallory said. "We kind of just went for it. We had been running every day just to keep busy and keep our mileage up. We ran a mile at the start of every hour to keep a system going."
The group started the first mile at 6 a.m. and planned to sleep out in tents in the evening. All was going according to plan until storms rolled in, leading to some in the group running in ponchos.
"We were in tents and then it started pouring and we had to move into my parent's shed and we threw our air mattresses in there," Mallory said. "We had to wait 15 minutes for the storm to pass us by but that was the only setback."
With the rain, sleep wasn't easy to come by, and by the end, the girls were feeling the effects. But it had become about more than running.
"We kind of just laid there and closed our eyes and tried to have some silent time in the middle of the night but we really didn't get too much sleep," Mallory said. "I was really tired and I could start to feel soreness in my legs at the end.
"I think it is really cool. Heather is a senior and she was kind of bummed that her senior year was gone because of COVID, and so we wanted to do something fun. I think this got her spirits up."
Caught these Senior ballers running Mile 23. They are running one mile every hour for 24 hours straight! Great job ladies! That’s why we will miss these ladies! pic.twitter.com/P1Vibhrdgk— MTZLadyBravesBB (@MTZLadyBravesBB) May 20, 2020
As word spread of the challenge on social media, other Mount Zion athletes picked up the torch and did it themselves. A group of sixth-graders walked 26.2 miles in a little over 10 hours, and Braves basketball players Taylor Fox, Kynzie Wrigley, Emma Ewing and Lainie Wolter took up the challenge, modifying the 26.2 miles to 24 miles in 24 hours.
These are indeed strange times: pic.twitter.com/aFNCkWdBks— Fink (@dustfink) May 20, 2020
They also ran a mile in Halloween costumes and took the 24th mile in their graduation gowns.
"I dressed as Luigi from the Mario Bros., Emma was Rocky Balboa, my dad dressed as a Christmas tree and ran with us," Wolter said. "Taylor was a referee and Kynzie was a strip of bacon."
Wearing the gowns was a fitting end to the all-day marathon.
"I thought it was going to be hard to run in the gowns with the wind but it wasn't that bad," Fox said. "It was cool to wear those and finish it up. By the end, with all of us being seniors, it became something we could do together and remember."
The group began picking different routes as family and friends contacted them to run by.
"We had people come by and people would honk their horns and people had signs out for us,"Wolter said. "We ran in random routes and people would say, 'Run over here,' and we did and people were sitting outside and people would cheer."
Wolter had run two half-marathons before, but this was a challenge. The best moments for her were when the mile was done.
"We would run and get done and we would sit and hang out — that part was fun and we definitely made a lot of memories," she said. "Then when it was time to go again and we had to get up, that was the hardest part."
Mount Zion girls cross country and track and field coach Kelly Fox joined the group for a mile.
"I joined them at 8 a.m. when they were about halfway through and they said they were mentally struggling because the end seemed a long ways away and they were tired from staying up all night," she said. "I think it was great. In our community you see so many people out right now and things like this are catching on. These kids are using the outdoors and there is no better way than to mentally help yourself than to get some exercise. I love it."
This dynamic duo is also running 24 miles in 24 hours! I joined them for mile 16...and if this continues for the foreseeable future, I may be in the best shape of my life by the end of the summer! @audreyjoeades @daynakennedy_ pic.twitter.com/ZEm2waRIn3— Kyle Osborne (@Mr_Osborne_MTZ) May 21, 2020
Mount Zion softball pitcher Audrey Eades saw the idea last week and started texting her former teammate and Illinois State softball player Dayna Kennedy about doing the run themselves.
"We saw it on social media and Dayna and I have been trying to stay in shape by running and we thought that will be a fun challenge," Eades said.
There wasn't much planning in their run, just hours after proposing the plan Eades and Kennedy were on the road running.
"I texted her about it at 6 p.m. and she was like 'OK, let's start at midnight. Let's go.'" Eades said.
The 24-mile distance was a new record for Eades, and the pair were able to get small naps in.
"After every mile, we would take a break and get some water and small snacks," Eades said. "We got a 10- or 20-minute nap if we could. We really didn't sleep. It was hard to fall back asleep when we had been running for so long.
"It was tough at the end. Our legs and our bodies were just dead but it was a great goal to accomplish. We were so happy when it was done."
