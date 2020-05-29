Watch now: Mount Zion athletes take up the 24 miles in 24 hours challenge

"I dressed as Luigi from the Mario Bros., Emma was Rocky Balboa, my dad dressed as a Christmas tree and ran with us," Wolter said. "Taylor was a referee and Kynzie was a strip of bacon."

Wearing the gowns was a fitting end to the all-day marathon.

"I thought it was going to be hard to run in the gowns with the wind but it wasn't that bad," Fox said. "It was cool to wear those and finish it up. By the end, with all of us being seniors, it became something we could do together and remember."

The group began picking different routes as family and friends contacted them to run by.

"We had people come by and people would honk their horns and people had signs out for us,"Wolter said. "We ran in random routes and people would say, 'Run over here,' and we did and people were sitting outside and people would cheer."

Wolter had run two half-marathons before, but this was a challenge. The best moments for her were when the mile was done.

"We would run and get done and we would sit and hang out — that part was fun and we definitely made a lot of memories," she said. "Then when it was time to go again and we had to get up, that was the hardest part."