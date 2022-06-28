Check out the H&R's Boys Track and Field All-Area Team for 2022

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Max Allen runs the 1A 400-Meter Dash on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
Max Allen, Sr., Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Allen was the fastest sprinter in the Lincoln Prairie Conference, capturing gold in the 100 and 200-meter dash at the conference tournament. The Knights senior qualified for state in the 100, 200 and 400 meters and took home a silver medal in the 400 with a time of 49.28.
Chris Boyd, Jr., Tuscola
The Warriors junior was the area's top shot putter, winning the Central Illinois Conference title, the (Sullivan) Redskin Invitational and the (St. Joseph-Ogden) Spartan Classic. Boyd qualified for 1A state in the shot put and discus and ultimately won the silver in the shot put with a throw of 17.67m.
Brenden Heitzig, So., Lincoln
Heitzig, the brother of state champion in the 800 meters Becca Heitzig, also won gold running the second leg of the Railers 4x800 relay. He added a bronze medal in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:20.06.
Austin Henschen, Sr., Pana
Henschen, Pana's multi-sport standout, qualified for state in the 100 and 200, the long jump and on the 4x100 relay. The Panthers senior came away with two medals, including a bronze in the long jump (6.69m) and a sixth-place finish in the 200 (23.01).
Mount Zion's Christian Keyhea runs the 2A 200-Meter Dash on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Christian Keyhea, Sr., Mount Zion
Keyhea capped off his track career with a three-medal performance while being injured during the Class 2A State Meet. Keyhea, the Herald & Review's Boys Track Athlete of the Year, battled a back injury as
he led the Braves to a second-place team finish, which was their best boys track finish in school history. The senior will play football in the fall for Illinois State University.
Warrensburg-Latham's Jake Sarver competes in the 1A High Jump on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Jake Sarver, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham
Sarver won every triple jump event he entered leading up to the 1A State Meet, including the CIC Meet, the Macon County Track Meet and the Redskin Invitational. The Cardinals senior took home a silver medal at state in the triple with a jump of 13.41m.
Lincoln's Garrett Slack celebrates after finishing the 4x800 Meter Run on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Garrett Slack, Sr., Lincoln
Slack, a senior, made a statement in his final high school competition at the 2A State Meet by setting a new state record in the 800 with a time of 1:51.48. Slack added a second gold running the anchor leg of the 4x800 relay team (7:51.53), along with Drake Rutledge, Brenden Heitzig and Jude Toft. He will be running for Illinois State next season.
St. Teresa's Christion Harper runs the final leg of the 4x100 on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
St. Teresa 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams St. Teresa sprinters Royce Harper, Jeremy Walker, Denim Cook and Brycen Hendrix rewrote the relay record books for the Bulldogs and won a bronze at the 1A State Meet in the 4x100 (43.38). The group later added an eighth-place medal in the 4x200. The group could be dangerous again next season as Cook is the only graduating senior and will play football for Truman State next season.
Photos: The 2022 Class 1A and 2A Girls and Boys State Track Meet finals at EIU
Lincoln's Becca Heitzig (1843) waits for the batton in the 4x400 relay at the Class 2A Girls State Track Meet on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University.
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
The Tuscola girls track and field team celebrates after finishing first in Class 1A state track meet on Saturday in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Lincoln's Becca Heitzig wins the 800 Meter Run on Saturday during the Class 2A track meet in Charleston at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mount Zion's Emma Crowley, right, runs during the Girls 4x800 Meter Relay 2A on Saturday during Girls Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Maroa-Forsyth's Livia Binder, center, runs the 1A 4x100 meter relay on Saturday during the Class 1A track meet in Charleston at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mount Zion wins the Girls 4x800 Meter Relay 2A on Saturday during the Class 2A track meet in Charleston at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Olney's Tatum David wins the 1600-meter run on Saturday during the Class 2A track meet in Charleston at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Tuscola's Alyssa Williams, right, and Lia Patterson celebrate after the 200-meter run on Saturday during the Class 1A state track meet in Charleston at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
The Tuscola girls track team celebrates winning the Class 1A team championship at O'Brien Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Runners are reflected in rain puddles on Saturday as they prepare for the 3,200-meter run during IHSA Girls State Track and Field Finals at O'Brien Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. The rainy weather caused several delays because of lightning in the area.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Warrensburg- Latham's Brooke Oakley placed for 1A High Jump on Saturday during Girls Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mount Zion's Sofia Munoz, center, runs during the Girls 4x800 Meter Relay 2A on Saturday during Girls Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mount Zion boys track and field head coach
Joe Fritzsche led the Braves to a Class 2A second-place finish this season.
MATTHEW FLATEN
St. Teresa's Jeremy Walker runs on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Maroa-Forsyth's Harrison Guo competes in the 1A Triple Jump on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
The Mount Zion boys track and field team celebrates their 2nd-place finish at the Class 2A State Track Meet at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday.
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
Charleston's Zach Stout gets ready to compete in 2A Pole Vaulit on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Charleston's Zach Stout competes in 2A Pole Vaulit on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Arcola's Beau Edwards competes in the 1A High Jump on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mount Zion's Brayden Trimble competes in the 2A Triple Jump on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Eisenhower's Cale Smith runs the 2A 1600-Meter-Run on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
St. Teresa's Caleb Kernaghan runs in the 4x400 Meter-Run on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Maroa-Forsyth's Charlie Gentle and Bloomington Cornterstone's Ridge Willard cheer on each other during the 1A Pole Vault on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Taylorville's Drake Howard gets ready for 2A Pole Vault on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Meridian's Drew Hurelbrink competes in the 1A High Jump on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Lincoln's Garrett Slack wins the 2A 800-Meter Run on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Eisenhower's Jackson Taylor competes in the 300-Meter Hurdles on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mount Zion's Kyle Hensley gets ready to compete in the 2A Pole Vault on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mount Zion's Matthias Adams runs in the 4x200 Meter Run on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
