Check out the H&R's Boys Track and Field All-Area Team for 2022

Max Allen, Sr., Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Allen was the fastest sprinter in the Lincoln Prairie Conference, capturing gold in the 100 and 200-meter dash at the conference tournament. The Knights senior qualified for state in the 100, 200 and 400 meters and took home a silver medal in the 400 with a time of 49.28.

Chris Boyd, Jr., Tuscola

The Warriors junior was the area's top shot putter, winning the Central Illinois Conference title, the (Sullivan) Redskin Invitational and the (St. Joseph-Ogden) Spartan Classic. Boyd qualified for 1A state in the shot put and discus and ultimately won the silver in the shot put with a throw of 17.67m.

Brenden Heitzig, So., Lincoln

Heitzig, the brother of state champion in the 800 meters Becca Heitzig, also won gold running the second leg of the Railers 4x800 relay. He added a bronze medal in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:20.06.

Austin Henschen, Sr., Pana

Henschen, Pana's multi-sport standout, qualified for state in the 100 and 200, the long jump and on the 4x100 relay. The Panthers senior came away with two medals, including a bronze in the long jump (6.69m) and a sixth-place finish in the 200 (23.01).

Christian Keyhea, Sr., Mount Zion

Keyhea capped off his track career with a three-medal performance while being injured during the Class 2A State Meet. Keyhea, the Herald & Review's Boys Track Athlete of the Year, battled a back injury as he led the Braves to a second-place team finish, which was their best boys track finish in school history. The senior will play football in the fall for Illinois State University.

Jake Sarver, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham

Sarver won every triple jump event he entered leading up to the 1A State Meet, including the CIC Meet, the Macon County Track Meet and the Redskin Invitational. The Cardinals senior took home a silver medal at state in the triple with a jump of 13.41m.

Garrett Slack, Sr., Lincoln

Slack, a senior, made a statement in his final high school competition at the 2A State Meet by setting a new state record in the 800 with a time of 1:51.48. Slack added a second gold running the anchor leg of the 4x800 relay team (7:51.53), along with Drake Rutledge, Brenden Heitzig and Jude Toft. He will be running for Illinois State next season.

St. Teresa 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams

St. Teresa sprinters Royce Harper, Jeremy Walker, Denim Cook and Brycen Hendrix rewrote the relay record books for the Bulldogs and won a bronze at the 1A State Meet in the 4x100 (43.38). The group later added an eighth-place medal in the 4x200. The group could be dangerous again next season as Cook is the only graduating senior and will play football for Truman State next season.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

