Eisenhower's Jackson Taylor and Cale Smith have the Panthers returning to the 2A state track meet

DECATUR — Although the Decatur Public School's academic year ended on Tuesday, Eisenhower High School hurdler Jackson Taylor and long-distance runner Cale Smith still have some work to do.

Their year still has their biggest event on it. The pair will compete in Friday's Class 2A state track meet preliminary rounds at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, with hopes of moving on to Saturday's finals.

With the Eisenhower campus empty, Taylor and Smith were still clearing hurdles and running laps this week, hoping to become the first Panthers' medalist since Drew Thaxton medaled in the shot put in 2016-17.

The road to state has been a long one for Taylor, who transferred to Eisenhower from Meridian his junior year but wasn't able to do track last season due to eligibility issues. Now he is one of the top 2A hurdlers in the state and could be in contention for a medal. The senior is the No. 8 seed overall in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.32 and No. 10 in the 300 hurdles (41.11).

Taylor's sectional time in the 300 hurdles was his personal best and he also set a PR in the 110 hurdles at the Central State Eight Conference meet May 12, cracking 15 seconds with a time of 14.98. His focus has been the 110 hurdles and he only began also focusing on 300s this season. At sectionals, Taylor took advantage of some runners missteps over the hurdles.

"I really didn't expect to make it in the 300 but I think the good competition pushed me," Taylor said. "I was pretty glad when I saw them (hit the hurdles) because I was going to win. I was so happy and out of breath."

Eisenhower head boys track coach Bruce Gray was confident that Taylor's progress this season would translate to great things in the postseason.

"It was Jackson's first season with us and we got him together and he was running the fast times that he needed to get to state. He came back from the indoor season with better confidence," Gray said. "He is good over the hurdles and he is a great closer. I thought we could win sectional and I told him that you never know what can happen. Let's just run our race, run with confidence and we can get there."

If he medals, Taylor will become the first Panther to accomplish that in the hurdles in school history.

"I feel like my strength is in the start and I'm able to start fast," Taylor said. "I think it is going to be fun and I'm going to do my best. I do get some butterflies before running but I am feeling pretty confident. I'm hoping for another PR and a win."

Friday's state meet will be the second of the academic year for Smith, who qualified for the Class 2A state cross country meet last fall. Over the winter, Smith wasn't able to get as much mileage in as he hoped.

"I wasn't able to build upon cross country as much as I would like to. I hurt my foot over the winter and with the cold, it was hard to get out and run," Smith said. "I needed to rest it and I went back to practice during indoor season and increased my milage."

Smith focused on the 3,200 and 1,600 this season, with the 1,600 being his favorite. He qualified for state with a second-place finish at the 2A Tolono Unity Sectional last week.

"(As a runner), I think I'm stronger at the end of the race," Smith said. "I think I have a lot more sprinting speed and I can be a lot quicker than some of the distance guys."

Gray feels that both of his runners can be pushed by their first experience running at EIU's O'Brien Field.

"I think it will be exciting for them, making it for the first time. The adrenaline from the crowds and everyone cheering, I think will make them run faster," Gray said. "I've been telling Jackson if he runs with confidence, he can compete with anyone in the state. I think his confidence level is at the contending level."

Others top seeds in Class 2A

Mount Zion sprinter Christian Keyhea enters Friday's state preliminary rounds as the fastest runner in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.66, just ahead of Urbana's Jackson Gilbert (21.69). In the 100-meter dash, Keyhea is seeded No. 4 (10.82).

In the Braves 4x200 relay, Keyhea runs the first leg, followed by Chiren Petty, Kemper Koslofski and Matthias Adams. The team is the No. 4 seed in the event with a time of 1:30.03.

Mount Zion middle-distance runner Sam Atkinson is the No. 5 seed in the 400 meters (49.92) and the No. 3 in the 800 meters (1:55.34).

Lincoln's Garrett Slack is seeded ahead of Atkinson in the 800 meters as the No. 1 seed (1:54.20). The Railers 4x800 relay team (Drake Rutledge, Jude Toft, Brenden Heitzig, Slack) is also the No. 1-seeded team (7:59.90).

Mount Zion's Julian Baker is seeded No. 6 in the 3,200 meters with a time of 9:41.46.

In the field events, Mount Zion's Kyle Hensley is the No. 4 seed in the pole vault with a jump of 4.60m. Clinton's Justin Akeman is seeded No. 5 in the high jump along with several other jumpers at 1.87m. Mattoon's Sam Bradbury is No. 5 in the shot put with a throw of 15.55m.

