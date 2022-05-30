"He put the team on his back:' Mount Zion sprinter Christian Keyhea's gutty performance pushes Braves to 2nd

MOUNT ZION — On Saturday at the Class 2A State Track and Field Meet, Mount Zion's Christian Keyhea put the team on his back.

Late in the afternoon, the senior sprinter was the final team member to compete in the 200 meters and in the lead up, Mount Zion head coach Joe Fritzsche was crunching the team standings numbers.

After a great day for the Braves that saw medalists in field events, relays, short, middle and long distance races, the team was sitting within striking distance of a team trophy and possibly a second-place finish. To do that, Keyhea needed to finish in third or higher.

The only thing possibly stopping Keyhea, who had finished seventh in the 100 meters and fifth as the anchor leg of the 4x200 relay team, was literally his back.

"My back has been bothering me for the about the last month. I have been trying to limit myself in practice and competing in two straight days definitely didn't help, either," Keyhea said.

Despite the pain, Keyhea did just what his coaches wanted, taking third in the 200 with a time of 22.16. Those team points brought the Braves to a tie for second with Mount Vernon, giving the team its first state team trophy for the program.

"My heart rate was at about 123 for two hours. Once Christian finished the 200, I was feeling a lot better," Fritzsche said. "Christian legitimately put the team on his back today. We knew we were going to need a stellar performance out of him in the 200. We talked before the race and I said no matter what happens, we are still going to be proud of you. He came through and got seven points in third and that is what sealed the deal for us."

As Keyhea was catching his breath from the 200 meters, the public address announcer confirmed that Mount Zion was tied for second.

"I'm blown away, Being a top-two team out of 200-plus teams is really crazy," Keyhea said. "I'm pretty psyched. It is the first time ever for track so that is pretty great. That shows you how much this team has done all year round and at state."

Strong everywhere

Putting Keyhea in position to clinch second for the team was a balanced Braves team that found medal success in seven events.

Mount Zion pole vaulter Kyle Hensley tied for third with two other vaulters with a jump of 4.50m. Sam Atkinson was fourth in the 800 meters (1:54.62) and Julian Baker was eighth in the 3,200 meters with a time of 9:46.83. Freshman Brayden Trimble was fifth in the triple jump (13.28m). With Keyhea anchoring, Chiren Petty, Kemper Koslofski and Matthias Adams finished fifth in the 4x200 relay. Also competing in Saturday's finals was shot putter Ryne Buttz, who finished 12th.

"We had a great group of seniors that definitely helped us, with Christian leading that pack. Kemper Koslofski and Matthias Adams were so important in the 4x200," Fritzsche said. "(Junior) Chiren Petty joined our team this year and helped our 4x200 kind of explode on the scene. (Junior) Sam Atkinson has already an All-Stater in the 800 and he got it again this year. Julian Baker is only a sophomore but he is doing big things in the two mile.

"The surprise for us this weekend was probably Brayden Trimble in the triple jump. He was not even ranked in the top 12 going into this weekend and he finished fifth."

Keyhea will continue his athletic career in football with Illinois State University but his days on the track might not be completely behind him.

"I'm kind of sad it is over. I'm thinking about trying to run in college but I'm not sure yet. I haven't talked to them yet but it could be interesting," Keyhea said. "I'm going to miss running with the team. This team is great and I couldn't be more proud of them."

'On the other side'

Fritzsche, a Mount Zion graduate, ran cross country for the Braves and was a senior on the 2011 state championship cross country team.

A little more than a decade later, coaching a second-place finish at state brings a different feeling.

"This one feels a lot better. It is just a whole different ball game and a whole different experience," Fritzsche said. "That doesn't take away from that championship at all. Just being able to be on the other side of it and watching these guys succeed with all the work that they've been putting in has special."

After serving as an assistant coach under former head track coach Patrick Etherton, Fritzsche took over as head coach this season.

"Being a first-year head coach, they had to really buy into what I was trying to do. That's not an easy thing to do for these kids who've been used to the same head coach for the past three years now," Fritzsche said. "They really had to buy into what we were trying to do because we knew this could be a successful team. It's just been a whirlwind of an experience and I am so proud of these guys. All the credit goes to them."

Fritzsche has enjoyed continuing to get tips from assistant coach Bill Harbeck, who led the cross country team to gold in 2011.

"I still get to coach alongside Coach Harbeck and that is more than I could have ever asked for in my life," Fritzsche said. "I have been able to continue to learn from him and coach alongside him now."

No coin flip

When teams tie in the top three places at state track, coaches from the teams get together and talk about who is taking the trophy home and who is keeping the medals. The IHSA eventually sends duplicate medals and a different nameplate for the other trophy, but if an agreement can't be worked out, a coin if flipped to see who is taking home the hardware that day.

Fritzsche and the coaches at Mount Vernon didn't need that option as they agreed that the Braves would wear their medals home and take the third-place trophy for the time being.

"This is the fourth-ever state team trophy that has been brought home to Mount Zion. There was the cross country team (2011) and there were two softball team trophies (fourth place in 2017-18 and third in 2018-19) that came home in the past few years," Fritzsche said. "Now there is track and it is very exciting time for Mount Zion. I am excited to bring this back and carry on our tradition of success."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

