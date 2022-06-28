Mount Zion's Christian Keyhea is the H&R Boys Track Athlete of the Year for 2022

MOUNT ZION — Taking a look at Christian Keyhea's times during the 2022 track and field season before the postseason began at sectionals, he raced in the 100-meter dash just four times.

He finished first in all four of those races, but the lack of competition was an unexpected development for Keyhea who took second in the event Class 2A State Meet in 2021.

The Braves senior was battling back pain, making longer runs like competing in the 4x400 relay physically out of the question. Keyhea was limited in his events to try to save his availability when it really mattered: The postseason.

"My hips just got too tight and so it was pulling my lower back muscles. It wasn't allowing me to do things I wanted to do," Keyhea said. "I think it was better for me to not run as many events at meets, just so we could focus on sectionals and state. I think the outcome of that was pretty worth it."

Although he wasn't competing, it didn't mean Keyhea was taking it easy. In fact, he was putting in more time than he would typically have to.

"Christian, with his injuries, he had to do extra work. He had to put an extra time with (athletic trainer Dustin Fink). He had to put in extra time on the track wearing resistance bands, doing specific stretches and coming out and doing more than other guys were doing," Mount Zion boys head track coach Joe Fritzsche said. "People don't see the time commitment that it takes in order to stay healthy. If he didn't do any of that stuff, I don't think it would have been the same outcome."

Keyhea competed in four events at state — the 100, 200, 4x100 and 4x200 relays — and advanced to the finals in the 100, 200 and 4x200.

As Fritzsche was calculating how high the team could finish in the team standings with several athletes advancing the the finals — Sam Atkinson (800 meters), Julian Baker (3,200m), Kyle Hensley (pole vault), Ryne Buttz (shot put) and Brayden Trimble (triple jump) — a strong performance from Keyhea could vault them into contention for a state title.

The 200 was Keyhea's final event of the day, following a seventh-place medal in the 100 and fifth place in the 4x200, and it was clear the team's hopes came down to him.

"When (Coach Fritzsche) told me that we had a chance to tie for second, I knew I had to go out there and at least run a good 150 meters and then hold it the last 50," Keyhea said.

Keyhea ran 22.16, good for a third-place finish, which put Mount Zion in a tie for second place as a team with Mount Vernon, the Braves' highest finish in program history. Keyhea's challenging performance on the biggest stage makes him the Herald & Review Boys Track Athlete of the Year.

"With the injuries, my goal going in was to place in all of my events. After the 100 meters I was kind of mad but then our 4x200 did great and I did great in the 200, so I wasn't too worried after that," Keyhea sad. "Sometimes I'm sad still (that the season is over). It was a fun ride while it lasted."

Senior group

Three-quarters of last season's seventh-place finishing 4x200 team — Kemper Koslofski, Matthias Adams and Keyhea — returned this season and were joined by junior Chiren Petty, who transfered from St. Teresa. The group improved to a fifth-place finish at state with a time of 1:29.81.

"We've been running with each other forever now and it was a pretty fun group to run with. We were winning all our events in every meet," Keyhea said. "To go out in state and do that with all of them was pretty exciting. I couldn't ask for a better relay group than them."

Coaching change

For the past several seasons, the Braves track team was led by football coach Patrick Etherton. Etherton stepped away this season and assistant coach Joe Fritzsche, the H&R's Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year, took over. Keyhea had a close relationship with Etherton through football, but embraced the coaching switch.

"Coach Fritzsche did great. He pushed us every day to be our best in every meet and I was glad that he was our head coach," Keyhea said.

For some football players, track season is seen as an opportunity to keep fit during the offseason but Keyhea considered the sport equally as important.

"I'm pretty competitive in both and with the team we had this year, it was always our goal to place in state," he said. "We were talking about it every day and to be able to do all that was pretty exciting."

On to the OTAs

Keyhea is already in Bloomington taking part in OTA practices for the Illinois State University football team. He's hoping to have a big impact on the receiving corps after putting up strong numbers for the Braves last season with 39 receptions for 650 yards and nine touchdowns to go along with 458 yards and six TDs on the ground. Keyha earned Class 3A All-State honors last season.

"It's already fun. It's competitive every day," Keyhea said. "I can already tell I'm getting better in some spots that I wasn't in high school. I'm pretty proud of that. I feel like it is just going to be a fun college ride."

