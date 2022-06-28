Mount Zion's Joe Fritzsche is the H&R Boys Track Coach of the Year for 2022

MOUNT ZION — As Mount Zion boys track and field head coach Joe Fritzsche was on the football field at O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University celebrating his team's second-place finish at the Class 2A State Meet, a couple of his Braves athletes approached him and asked him an ominous question: Did he want Option A or Option B?

"I guess the Option A was getting (a Gatorade) shower before my interview and Option B was getting it after the interview," Fritzsche said. "I wondered if something like that was coming. I didn't know exactly what was coming and thankfully I picked Option 2. But it was kind of like a dream come true scenario for a coach."

Fritzsche had a damp drive back from Charleston to Mount Zion, but there wasn't one complaint from the first-year head coach.

"I still get goosebumps thinking about out it. I think of that sometimes and it is still pretty surreal," Fritzsche said. "We knew it was possible, especially after that first day of qualifying. We kind of had some stress with some injury concerns. I just didn't know if it was going to actually happen and sure enough, the guys really came together on the second day. They knew what was at stake and knew what they had to do. I give all the credit to them for pulling it together and just being able to make the most of an opportunity."

Fritzsche led the boys team to its first sectional title in program history and the first team state trophy. He is the Herald & Review Boys Track Coach of the Year.

Question: What were your emotions going into the season, taking over for former coach Patrick Etherton?

Fritzsche: "I want to thank Coach Etherton for believing in me that I was able to take on the head coaching position, because he could have given it to somebody else. I had been the assistant coach for a few years and I didn't expect to be the head coach this soon. I was expecting to learn a little bit more and move my way up. I knew I was coming into a special team and that we had a lot of talent. We had the pieces and I thought with those pieces, we could do something special."

Q: You mentioned injuries and sprinter Christian Keyhea, the H&R's Track Athlete of the Year, was dealing with back issues at state. What was his season like?

Fritzsche: "In the indoor season, Christian was pretty good. We didn't have any concerns and he had been running incredibly well. We had only really been running him in the 60 (meter dash). He started to complain about some minor pain but it wasn't anything severe so we weren't really pushing him. But during outdoor season, if we wanted to do something at state, we're going to need him in four events and he was focused on that. We knew he was going to have to push through those injuries and that was something that we dealt with all season. There have been periods of time where he didn't run in races and we limited him to one or two events. It wasn't until sectionals that we put them in four events and we had to have those to get those points where we needed them."

Q: You are a Mount Zion graduate and a part of the 2011 state champion boys cross country team that was coached by Bill Harbeck. What are you thought on working with Harbeck again as one of your assistants?

Fritzsche: "Coach Harbeck was why I really wanted to be a coach. My dad also coached wrestling for a long period of time. Running cross country with Harbeck was my first initial love of running and what it meant to be an athlete. Coach Harbeck just knows what he's doing and anytime he talks, I just try to take in everything that I can."

Q: Harbeck is known for his triple jump coaching. What was his impact on freshman Brayden Trimble's growth into a medalist at state?

Fritzsche: "Coach Harbeck knows when he sees a talent that he can take and do some work with it. Brayden was jumping about 39 feet when Harbeck came out and worked with him more consistently before sectionals and all of a sudden, he's jumping into the 40s. Brayden medaling at state is probably the biggest surprise this season. It is pretty hard going from the only freshman in the state field and seeded 13th to all of the sudden placing fifth (13.04m) and being in all-stater."

Q: Sam Atkinson was a medalist last season and he also battled injuries to finish fourth in the 800 meters this season. What was his season like?

Fritzsche: "Sam got injured towards the end of cross-country season this year and he was really hurting and had a stress fracture. In December, he's walking through the hallways with a boot on. I didn't know what he was going to be able to give us and he was not in indoor season at all. He was itching to get back but we had to take our time because we don't want to have him jump in and lose him. Next year, I think the sky's the limit for that kid. He's working hard this summer running in the Champaign Vipers Club and doing some extra training. Sam has really put in the work."

Q: You are losing some senior leadership (Keyhea, Matthias Adams, Kemper Koslofski, Josh England and Ryne Buttz) this season. What do you think their impact was on the team?

Fritzsche: "We're losing guys who were incredible leaders for our program who really helped our program build up to what it is. A lot of the younger guys looked up to these guys and to see what they were doing at practice, putting in the extra work, putting in the extra time with their injuries. I think that all fed into what we were able to do this year."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.