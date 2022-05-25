St. Teresa's Caleb Kernaghan leads record-setting Bulldogs contingent to the Class 1A state track meet

DECATUR — To open his outdoor track season, St. Teresa runner Caleb Kernaghan ran the 800 meters at the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Invitational in April.

His main competition in that race was Arcola's Beau Edwards, who overpowered the Bulldogs junior by nearly seven seconds, 1:59.75 to 2:06.48.

With a view from second place, Kernaghan took note of Edwards' running strategy and filed it away to use if he faced Edwards again.

That rematch happened more than a month later at last Wednesday's Class 1A Tuscola Sectional, with a trip to state on the line.

"I knew the last time I raced (Beau), at the 300 line he kicked it and I couldn't get back up with him," Kernaghan said. "So (at sectionals), I figured when he kicked it I would go with him. If I could keep with him to the very end, maybe I could weasel my way around him."

Kernaghan's plan worked to perfection as Edwards led for 795 of the 800 meters with Kernaghan keeping close behind.

"When we got to the 200 line, he was going and I thought this was going to be tough," Kernaghan said. "We got to the 100 and I saw his form was starting to break and he was slowing a little bit. He was coming towards me, I gave it all I've got and got him right about the end."

Kernaghan was sectional champion by a fraction of a second — 1:57.10 to 1:57.50 — and set a new personal record by more than four seconds.

"(Going in), I didn't plan to hold anything back but I guess I found it," Kernaghan said. "I'm pretty excited for state. Of the three races I was competing in at sectionals, I was most worried about making state in the 800 because the field was pretty heavy. It was all tough competition and I'm so happy I made it."

Dropping times

Kernaghan has continued to see his times drop since running in the 4x800 relay at last year's state meet. He was St. Teresa's top finisher at the 1A cross country state meet in the fall and now comes in as the No. 2 seeded runner at state in the 800 (1:57.10), just behind Astoria's Isaac Jones. That is roughly 10 seconds faster than his time at the first ALAH meet.

Kernaghan also runs the anchors on the state-bound 4x400 and 4x800 relays (Martin Velchek, Evan Cook, Cameron Kernaghan, Caleb Kernaghan) and he pushed the team to a sectional championship in the 4x800 by catching and passing Shelbyville during his last leg.

"I was pretty worried those first two legs but our guys ran some good times," Kernaghan said. "I'm really happy with that and it was a five second PR for us (8:16.90). A lot of guys stepped up and we ended up making it."

Kernaghan gets amped for those close races that require him to fight for the victory.

"I think, 'Well, it is all up to me now.' It is pretty nerve racking seeing that gap get bigger and bigger knowing that it is now or never. You have to make it," he said. "The nerves get going and the blood gets pumping but at the end of the day your adrenaline is pumping and it makes you run a better race."

Big pack

When the preliminary round of the Class 1A state tournament begins on Thursday and concludes during Saturday's finals, St. Teresa is sporting its largest contingent of athletes in program history.

The Bulldogs will be running in eight events (four individual and four relays) with 10 athletes in competition hoping of becoming the program's first medalist since Boston Stewart won the 800 meters (1:54.93) and was fourth in the 400-meter dash in 2019.

"It is the best boys team I have ever seen and it might be the best boys team in St. T history," Kernaghan said. "We've got four relays that are going to state. (Sprinter) Jeremy Walker really stepped up (and qualified in the 100 meter dash) and all of our boys have done phenomenal."

Going for gold

The 4x100 relay team (Brycen Hendrix, Denim Cook, Walker, Royce Harper) competes Thursday as the No. 2 fastest team (43.58) in 1A, 0.13 seconds behind Pleasant Plains (43.45).

The 4x800 team is also in contention for gold as the No. 2-seeded team (8:16.90), behind Williamsville (8:13.74).

"State is going to be pretty exciting and I am happy that so many guys are going. Last year 4x800 made it kind of by default but we made it," Caleb Kernaghan said. "This year is going to be really exciting to push ourselves a little harder knowing we have teammates in the stands cheering for us. I think we will all run better because of that."

Others among 1A top seeds

Several Central Illinois athletes are among the top seeds and in a good position to medal in Class 1A's state meet.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond sprinter Max Allen is seeded No. 3 in the 200 meters dash (22.42) and No. 4 in the 400 meters (50.35).

Pana's Austin Henschen is right behind Allen in the 200 meters at No. 4 (22.46).

Shelbyville's Gage Smith is No. 2 in the 300 hurdles (39.86) and teammate Breyton Beck is seeded No. 6 (41.36) in the same event.

In the field events, Warrensburg-Latham's Jake Sarver is seeded No. 3 in the high jump (1.98m) and Arcola's Edwards is No. 4 (1.95m). Tuscola's Will Foltz is the seeded first in the pole vault, along with five other jumpers with a top jump of 3.70m. Tuscola's Chris Boyd is seeded No. 2 in the shot put with a throw of 17.60m.

