UPDATED: Watch now: Mount Zion boys track and field team finishes tied for second overall at Class 2A state meet

CHARLESTON -- Mount Zion sprinter Christian Keyhea won medals in three events and his third-place finish in the 200-meter dash pushed the Braves boys track team to a second-place finish overall at the Class 2A State Track Meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday.

Keyhea won bronze in the 200 meters, seventh in the 100 meters and fifth as the anchor leg of the 4x200 relay (Chiren Petty, Kemper Koslofski, Matthias Adams, Keyhea).

It was the first state trophy for the Braves boys track team, who also captured their first sectional championship last week.

The win was a complete team performance as the Braves had medalist in short, middle and long distance track events as well as in the field.

Pole vaulter Kyle Hensley tied for third with two other vaulters with a jump of 4.50m. Sam Atkinson was fourth in the 800 meters (1:54.62) and Julian Baker was eighth in the 3,200 meters with a time of 9:46.83. Freshman Brayden Trimble was fifth in the triple jump (13.28m).

Also competing in Saturday's finals was shot putter Ryne Buttz who finished 12th with a throw of 14.98m.

Check back on Monday for an in-depth look at the Braves' record-breaking state experience.

Class 1A medalists

The St. Teresa relay team of Brycen Hendrix, Jeremy Walker, Denim Cook and Royce Harper finished third in the 4x100 (43.39) and eighth in the 4x200 relay (1:32.46). The Bulldogs' 4x400 relay team (Walker, Christian Brilley, Cameron Kernaghan, Caleb Kernaghan) finished sixth (3:27.96) while the 4x800 team (Martin Velchek, Evan Cook, Cameron Kernaghan, Caleb Kernaghan) finished fifth (8:09.31). The 4x100 and 4x800 times were school records for St. Teresa.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Max Allen won silver in the 400 meters with a time of 49.28, .04 behind champion Zach Powell of Pleasant Plains (49.24).

Warrensburg-Latham's Jake Sarver was second in the triple jump with a leap of 13.41m, just .03 behind champion Mason Kooi from Springfield Lutheran (13.44m). Sarver was also ninth in the high jump (1.90m).

Tuscola's Chris Boyd won silver in the shot put with a throw of 17.67m.

Maroa-Forsyth's Brady Larson was sixth in the 110-meter hurdles (15.64) and teammate Charlie Gentle was third in the pole vault (4.35m). Trojans jumper Harrison Guo was eighth in the triple jump (12.89m).

Shelbyville's Gage Smith was eighth in the 110-meter hurdles (16.91) and ninth in the 300-meter hurdles (44.50).

Pana's Austin Henschen was sixth in the 200-meter dash (23.01) and third in the long jump (6.69m). His Panthers teammate Griffin Kimbrel was fifth in the pole vault with a vault of 4.05m.

Arcola's Beau Edwards was ninth in both the 400 (51.56) and 800 meters (1:56.62). Edwards was also tied for sixth in the high jump (1.93m). Arcola's Mitchel Myers finished third in the discus with a throw of 50.67m.

Meridian's Drew Hurelbrink was eighth in the high jump (1.90m).

Class 2A medalists

Lincoln's Garrett Slack set a Class 2A record in the 800 meters with a time of 1:51.48. His Railers teammate Brenden Heitzig was third in the 1,600 meters (4:20.06). Slack and Heitzig, along with Drake Rutledge and Jude Toft, won gold in the 4x800 relay with a time of 7:51.53.

In the 4x200 relay, Monticello's team of Jacob Tackett, Mick Wright, Heath Smith and Peyton Scott finished in fourth place (1:29.14).

Clinton's Justin Akeman finished tied for fifth in the high jump with a jump of 1.85m.

Mattoon's Sam Bradbury was ninth in the shot put (15.37).

