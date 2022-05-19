Watch now: Check out the local boys track and field athletes moving on the Class 1A and 2A boys state meets

TUSCOLA — At the start of the track season, Shelbyville runner Breyton Beck had on goal in mind — setting a new school record in the 300-meter hurdles.

Beck qualified for state in three events last season — the 300 hurdles and as a member of the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams — and he was confident that his senior season would include setting a new mark.

But then came along teammate Gage Smith, a junior with an incredible work ethic and the ability to clear hurdles just as well as Beck could.

"Before we came into this season, I had my eyes set on the school record but now I'm looking at it and if Gage doesn't get it at state, he's going to get it next year," Beck said. "He's an amazing hurdler. He is the hardest working guy on the team. He always makes sure he warms up correctly and he's the first one in and the last one out of practice."

Beck shifted his focus to the 800 meters, but at Wednesday's Class 1A Tuscola Sectional, he entered the 300-meter hurdles for just the third time this season, with a chance to finish No. 1 and 2 with his teammate.

The duo did just that, as Smith blew away the competition, winning the sectional title with a time of 39.86 — 1.5 seconds ahead of Beck at 41.36 in second place. The pair will advance to the Class 1A state meet that begins next Thursday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

"I wasn't sure if I was going to be able to get it or not, but here we are," Beck said. "Not to sound too cocky, but this isn't my first rodeo. I'm definitely pumped and excited. It's not my first time so I'm not too star-struck with it being my senior year. I can't wait to go all out and hopefully bring home a couple medals."

Smith also advanced to state in the 4x400 relay and the 110-meter hurdles, finishing second by .01 seconds to Champaign Judah Christian's Daryl Okeke, 15.48 to 15.47. That photo finish had Smith motivated when the gun sounded at the start of the 300 hurdles.

"I thought I could out-go Okeke and I just focused on my own race," Smith said. "I think it went pretty good and I just wanted to get some revenge for not winning the 110s."

The first-time state qualifier will lean on Beck's experience at Charleston.

"It is my first time making state but I think I am able to compete under high expectations. I'm going to try to get a medal in both," Smith said. "This year, I really tried to focus on myself and see what I could do and I think it worked out pretty good."

ALAH wins team competition

In the team competition at Tuscola, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond won its second consecutive sectional title with a score of 99. St. Teresa had its top boys finish in program history at second place and 72 points. Rounding out the top six were Pana (70), Tuscola (58), Shelbyville (58) and Arcola (55).

ALAH Sprinter Max Allen qualified for state in the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes, winning gold in the 200 (22.42) and 400 (50.35). Knights runner Jace Green was sectional champion in the 1,600 meters and also advanced in the 800 meters. Teammate Logan Beckmier pushed Green at the finish of the 1,600 to advance to state in both the 1,600 and 3,200.

"This year, we aren't as good in the relays as we were last year, so we had to have the Max Allens, the Jace Greens and Logan Beckmiers piling up the points at the top of these races," ALAH assistant boys track coach Lyle Dorjahn said.

Green was happy to have Beckmier threatening at the end of the 1,600.

"I'm used to that pressure and Logan is a heck of a runner. I am excited to see what he does next year and the coming years in college," Green said. "It is nice to have someone like that in practice every day to push you a little bit further than you think you can be pushed."

Green is making his first appearance at state and he surprised himself in qualifying for the 800, a race he didn't have much experience in.

"I'm running at Western Illinois next year and I started the year thinking that they might use me every once in a while at a track meet," Green said. "But as I've improved, I think I've put myself in contention. I hadn't run the 800 in a couple of years and coach threw me in it and I did pretty well."

St. T sends four relays to state

St. Teresa relay teams captures three sectional titles on Wednesday and advanced in a fourth to the state meet.

The team of Brycen Hendrix, Denim Cook, Jeremy Walker and Royce Harper won gold in the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays, setting a school record (1:31.96) in the 4x200.

"We had some really good times and some good results. That's a new school record in the 4x200 by about a half a second and so I'm excited about that," St. Teresa boys track coach Todd Vohland said. "The 4x100 was good but our hand-offs weren't very good. We had some really good performance."

Senior Caleb Kernaghan held off the competition to anchor the 4x800 meter team (Martin Velchek, Evan Cook, Cameron Kernaghan, Caleb Kernaghan) to gold. The 4x400 team (Walker, Christian Brilley, Cameron Kernaghan, Caleb Kernaghan) finished second. Individually, Caleb Kernaghan was also sectional champion in the 800 meters. Long-distance runners Evan Cook (1,600) and Gus Striglos (3,200) also advanced to state.

Along with the sprint relays, Walker qualified as an individual in the 100 meters with a time of 11.34.

"That was exciting and unexpected. He was the sixth seed coming," Vohland said. "One of the big things is that he's coming out the blocks better and he's still got some ways to go. His willingness to run in the 4x400 has made him stronger and better in the 100."

Others advancing to state at the Tuscola sectional:

Arcola - Beau Edwards (400, 800, high jump), Mitchell Myers (shot put, discus); Central A&M - Caleb Woods (high jump, triple jump); Cerro Gordo-Bement - Dylan Howell (3,200), Chance Young (high jump); Meridian - Drew Hurelbrink (high jump), Mitch Ripple (long jump); Pana - Austin Henschen (100, 200, long jump), Carter Beyers (100), 4x100 relay (Carter Edwards, Ethan Hicks, Beyers and Henschen); Shelbyville - Max Beyers (pole vault), Griffin Kimbrel (pole vault), Calvin Miller (1,600), 4x400 relay (Smith, Tucker Foil, Tucker Kull, Beck), 4x800 relay (Lucus Stokes, Miller, Aydan Fisher, Beck); Tuscola - Jackson Barrett (1,600), Chris Boyd (Shot put, discus), Will Foltz (pole vault), Josiah Martin (1,600), 4x200 relay (Logan Wallace, Connor Lewis, Krish Patel, Ben Hornady), 4x800 (Barrett, Riley Nolan, Wallace, Hortin).

Trojans and Cardinals advance

Maroa-Forsyth middle-distance runner Brock Richards was sectional champion in the 1,600 meters (4:37.71) and second in the 800 meters (2:04.32) to advance to state at the Class 1A Maroa-Forsyth Sectional on Wednesday.

Trojans sophomore Brady Larson moved on with second-place finishes in the 110 (15.76) and 300-meter (42.21) hurdles. The 4x100 relay (Braxton Mitchell, LeBryant Flagg, Aiden Riser, Egan Franzen) and 4x200 relay (Flagg, Connell Doolin, Mitchell, Franzen) teams advanced with third-place finishes.

In the field events, three Maroa athletes advanced. Charlie Gentle was second in the pole vault (4.30m), Franzen was third in the high jump (1.85m) and Harrison Guo finished second in the triple jump (12.76m).

Warrensburg had two athletes advance to state. In the field events, Cardinals senior Jake Sarver was sectional champion in the high jump (1.98m) and triple jump (13.08). Shayne Gillen was second in the 200 meters (23.24) to also move on.

Altamont's Moschenrose advances in 100, 200

At the 1A Newton Sectional, Altamont's Xander Moschenrose advanced to state in the 100 (11.33) and 200 meter (22.81) dash, winning the sectional title in the 200. The Indians' 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams (Moschenrose, Noah Klimpel, Devon Sloan, Logan Duncan) also moved on to state. In the field events, Eric Kollman finished third in the discus (46.06m) to advance.

Effingham St. Anthony's Griffen Elder qualified for state in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, with second-place finishes. The Bulldogs' 4x400 (Elliott Frisbie, Conlan Walsh, Elder, Max Sager) and 4x800 (Giovanni Bucio, Frisbie, Aidan Brauncecker, Walsh) teams advanced, In the field events, Max Sager moved on in the pole vault (3.25m).

The Class 2A sectionals at Tolono Unity and Troy Triad will be run Thursday afternoon. MacArthur, Eisenhower, Mount Zion, Lincoln, Effingham, Mattoon, Charleston and Monticello will be in action at Unity and Taylorville will compete at Triad.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.