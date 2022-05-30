Watch now: Warrensburg-Latham's Jake Sarver 'threw it all out there' to win silver in the triple jump

WARRENSBURG — As the finals of the triple jump were underway on Saturday at the Class 1A Boys State Track and Field Meet at Eastern Illinois University, Warrensburg-Latham's Jake Sarver wasn't feeling confident.

The senior was disappointed in his performance in the high jump — Sarver medaled in ninth place with a jump of 1.90m — and his first two triple jumps were not what he wanted.

"My first two jumps were scary. They were in the low 12s (12.34m and 12.23m) and they were the worst I have jumped all year," Sarver said.

Those first two jumps were at a closer jumping board but for his third attempt, Sarver moved back to begin his jump approach from the 40-foot board.

"I was nervous at first. I felt like I choked a little bit in the high jump, only jumping 6-2, 6-3. I knew that I had to do something big in the triple jump," Sarver said. "I moved back to the 40-foot board here and I kind of just threw it all out there and gave it everything I had."

The adjustment worked and Sarver leaped 13.41m, good for a second-place finish. It was all the more satisfying after he finished just outside the medals in 11th place in the event last season.

"It was my last high school track meet and last jump, I had to go for it," he said.

The silver medal is a cap to a remarkable season in the triple jump that saw Sarver go undefeated in the regular season, including becoming Central Illinois Conference and sectional champion.

"My senior season has been great. I've had a lot of fun and met a lot of new people and made a lot of new friends this year," he said. "State track is such a great atmosphere having all these people here and having all the people in the crowd watching you."

Eisenhower's Taylor 5th

Eisenhower hurdler Jackson Taylor set a personal best time in the 300-meter hurdles of 40.61 in Saturday's finals to finish in fifth place. He became the first Panthers medalist since Drew Thaxton was second in the shot put during the 2016-17 season. Taylor is the first medalist in a hurdling event in Eisenhower boys track history.

"I felt good about today's race. Coming to state has been fun. I was a little nervous in front of all of these people but when I'm at the start, I block it out and I'm thinking about winning the best I can," Taylor said. "I feel really great about medaling and it is a good way to finishing off my high school career."

Taylor's teammate Cale Smith ran in the finals of the 1,600 meters and finished just outside of the medals in 10th place with a time of 4:30.80.

ALAH's Allen wins silver

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond sprinter Max Allen was second in the 400 meters with a time of 49.28. The Knights senior led for much of the race but was edged out by Pleasant Plains' Zach Powell by .04 (49.24).

"I am really happy with the PR running against some great competition," Allen said. "I was hoping for that first place but in a race like that, I'm not disappointed."

Allen advanced to state in the 100, 200 and 400, and he enjoyed this year's complete state experience after the IHSA's decision to run an abbreviated finals-only meet last season due to COVID-19.

"State have been great and it is more involved this year," Allen said. "Qualifying was mixed for me. I was really happy with my 400 qualifying because I finally broke 50 seconds (49.83) but in the 200 I had a disappointing time for myself and I didn't make it.

"It is sad (to have run my last race in high school) but also nice to get a break. I had a great time in high school and track. I made a lot of friends and the people I have met along the way, it has been a great experience."

St. T sets two school records

St. Teresa set two school records during the 1A finals on Saturday. The 4x100 team of Brycen Hendrix, Jeremy Walker, Denim Cook and Royce Harper set a new Bulldogs record with a time of 43.39 to take third.

The 4x800 relay team of Martin Velchek, Evan Cook, Cameron Kernaghan and Caleb Kernaghan finished fifth with a new school record time of 8:09.31.

As the 4x100's only senior runner, Cook finished a remarkable high school athletic career that included being named a two-time Herald & Review Macon County Football Player of the Year. Never quite able to make it to state with the football team, Cook enjoyed his time at state with the track team.

"The atmosphere (at EIU) is amazing. I've never run in front of this many people in my life," Cook said. "It was my first time at state so I'm pretty proud to say that I made it. (St. T boys head coach Todd Vohland) did a phenomenal job and he's one of the best coaches I have ever had."

The four sprint relay runners were teammates on the football team but had to build a different dynamic in working together as a team on the track.

"(At the start of the season), we know we had the guys to do it. It was just working with each other and developing that chemistry to be with each other every day," Cook said. "I believe we set (a school record) three times this year and I'm really proud of our guys who really stepped up to the competition here. First place would have been nice, but top three is great."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.