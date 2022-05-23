'A perfect ending': Tuscola followed senior Alyssa Williams to Class 1A state championship

CHARLESTON – At Saturday's Class 1A Girls State Track Meet, the 200-meter dash was a Central Illinois star-studded event. Five of the nine finals competitors hailed from Central Illinois, with each holding impressive resumes.

There was Tuscola's Alyssa Williams, the three-time state champion last season, who had already won two more championships in the 100 meters and as a member of the 4x200 relay, and a bronze in the long jump.

Williams' freshman teammate Lia Patterson had won a fifth-place medal in the 100-meter dash, a bronze in the 300-meter hurdles and the gold in the 4x200.

Altamont's Grace Nelson won gold in the 100-meter hurdles and won silver in the 300 hurdles. Teutopolis' Kaitlyn Vahling was a multiple medalist, with fourth-place finishes in the 100 and 400-meter run. Meridian's Kaylin Moreland finished second to Williams in the 100 with a time of 12.65.

For the Tuscola runners, there was much more at stake than an individual medal. The Warriors had been near the top of the team standings, but was behind Newark in second place as the gun fired on the 200.

"Going in, I thought (if Alyssa won) then Lia had to get fourth place and I know she could do it," Tuscola girls track coach Drew Sterkel said. "I told Lia that in the tent: 'Go chase (Alyssa). She'll lead you to something really special,' and she really did. She got a great start and I saw Alyssa go and Lia went right after her."

Williams repeated as state champion with a time of 25.04 and Patterson was second at 25.53. Nelson was third (25.99), followed by Vahling at fifth (26.19) and Moreland in eighth (26.63)

It was that one-two finish that pushed the Warriors to the top of the team standings. Tuscola won by three points, 57 to 54, over Newark. It was the first non-football state championship in school history.

"I can't describe how much work and effort has gone into those 25 seconds. I can't believe it," Williams said. "I wanted to come here today and run 500 meters to the best of my ability. I executed and my team was amazing. You don't get this far without a team that rallies around each other. It is an indescribable feeling. This is the perfect ending to a great story."

Williams was in Patterson's ear before the race that was run in less-than-perfect wet conditions in light rain.

"You should have heard the pep talk I was giving (Lia) before. I don't care about biology, she's my family. She's my little sister," Williams said. "Finishing one-two, I will never forget this. I will tell this story until the day I die. It is never going to get old."

Quick rehab

In the 4x200 relay, Williams, Mia Hausmann, Jillian Alexander and Patterson set a new school record with their gold-medal winning run of 1:44.11.

Patterson ran the anchor leg but her performance on Saturday was initially in doubt. In a meet on Monday, Patterson pulled her quad while dipping at the finish line and he was rehabilitating the injury all week.

"We went to the Chicago Recovery Room in Champaign where you get to take ice baths and use their machines," Patterson said. "Since then, I wasn't hurting. I was feeling amazing today and much better than I did on Monday."

The relay team had been approaching the school mark but at state, everything lined up.

"It was so important for us because we have been trying to beat it all year but our handoffs just haven't been there," Patterson said. "All four of us had 100% amazing handoffs and so we achieved our goal."

For Williams, sharing the relay gold with her teammates made all the work put it more than worth it.

"There is nothing that is more important to me than this team," she said. "We have uplifted each other every single day and every single practice just for moments like these."

Surprising herself

Although Williams was state champion in the long jump last season, this season her distances were not as strong — she made Saturday's finals as the ninth seed. But on a day where every point mattered in the team competition, Williams jumped 5.27m for third place finish.

"I wasn't expecting to even get to the finals and so I kind of squeaked my way into it," Williams said. "I knew I had to do the best I could for my team. I put everything I could into that last jump and it's a win, even if it wasn't my best."

Williams' legacy

As Williams' running career moves on to Murray State, her legacy as one of the best sprinters ever from Central Illinois is set. She won six state championship over two years as a junior and senior, and it could've been more had COVID-19 not canceled the state meet her sophomore season.

"When I was talking with her in the tent, I said we can't end in a better way," Sterkel said. "I'm just speechless. I'm a little emotional. I knew they could do it the whole time. We got a really tough group, obviously with Alyssa leading us the whole year. She's special. I hope she really enjoys this moment."

