Check out the H&R's Girls Track and Field All-Area Team for 2022

Maroa-Forsyth's Livia Binder, center, runs the 1A 4x100 meter relay on Saturday during the Class 1A track meet in Charleston at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Livia Binder, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth
After medaling in the pole vault at last year's 1A state meet, Binder won the event this season after rain moved the competition indoors. She added a silver medal by being a part of the Trojans' 4x100 relay team along with Leah Adlaf, Lillian Amettis and Makhiya Stephen and a sixth-place medal in the 4x200 relay.
Olney's Tatum David wins the 1600-meter run on Saturday during the Class 2A track meet in Charleston at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Tatum David, Jr., Olney Richland County After becoming a state cross country champion as a freshman, David continued her long-distance running training in Florida. David returned to Illinois this season for her first state track tournament and won two championships. She took home gold the 2A 3,200 meters by more than eight seconds with a time of 10:04.02 and was first in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:47.52.
Lincoln's Becca Heitzig wins the 800 Meter Run on Saturday during the Class 2A track meet in Charleston at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Becca Heitzig, So., Lincoln
Heitzig was the
H&R's Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year last fall and at the 2A State Meet, she showed she was one of the strongest middle distance runners in the state. The Railers sophomore set a new 2A state record with a time of 2:10.72 in the 800 meters and added a silver medal running the anchor leg of the 4x400 relay. Kaylin Moreland, Jr., Meridian
Moreland was the fastest runner in Macon County this season, winning the 100-meter dash (13.28) and 200-meter dash (26.97) at the Macon County Track Meet in April. She set a personal record and won a silver medal in the 100 at the 1A State Meet with a time of 12.65. She added an eighth-place medal in the 200 meters (26.63).
Grace Nelson, So., Altamont A standout on the basketball court who is racking up Division I offers, Nelson proved she is also among the fastest on the track as she won the 1A 100-meter hurdles (14.19). She added a silver in the 300 hurdles (44.81) and a bronze medal in the 200-meter dash (25.99).
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mount Zion 4x800 relay team
The Braves 4x800 meter relay time struck gold at the Class 2A state meet as Camille Mavis, Emma Mallory, Emma Crowley and Sofia Munoz ran a top time of 9:38.04. Mount Zion entered with the second-fastest qualifying time and ran a 16 second faster time in the finals.
Tuscola's Lia Patterson (left) celebrates after winning the 300-meter hurdles sectional title last week.
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
Lia Patterson, Fr., Tuscola
Patterson burst on the scene this season, capturing four medals at state in her freshman season. She won gold running the anchor lead of the Warriors' 4x200 relay team and finished second in the 200-meter dash behind her teammate Williams. She added a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (45.83) and was fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (15.44).
Kaitlyn Vahling, So., Teutopolis
Vahling showed that she is a runner to keep an eye on as the Wooden Shoes sophomore medaled in three events at the 1A State Meet. Vahling was fourth in both the 100-meter dash (12.80) and the 400 meters (59.83). Vahling also finished fifth in the 200-meter dash (26.19).
Tuscola's Alyssa Williams runs during the Class 1A Sullivan Sectional last week.
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
Alyssa Williams, Sr., Tuscola
Williams, the Herald & Review's Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year, won three gold medals and a bronze at the Class 1A State Meet, pushing
Tuscola to the team championship. That brought her career total to eight medals, including six golds. The Warriors senior was the fastest athlete in 1A, winning the 100-meter (12.31) and 200-meter dash (25.04) and running the first leg of the gold-medal winning 4x200 relay team (1:44.11). After winning the long jump title last season, Williams finished third this season. She will be running for Murray State next season.
Photos: The 2022 Class 1A and 2A Girls and Boys State Track Meet finals at EIU
Lincoln's Becca Heitzig (1843) waits for the batton in the 4x400 relay at the Class 2A Girls State Track Meet on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University.
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
The Tuscola girls track and field team celebrates after finishing first in Class 1A state track meet on Saturday in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Lincoln's Becca Heitzig wins the 800 Meter Run on Saturday during the Class 2A track meet in Charleston at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Lincoln's Becca Heitzig wins the 800 Meter Run on Saturday during the Class 2A track meet in Charleston at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mount Zion's Emma Crowley, right, runs during the Girls 4x800 Meter Relay 2A on Saturday during Girls Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Maroa-Forsyth's Livia Binder, center, runs the 1A 4x100 meter relay on Saturday during the Class 1A track meet in Charleston at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mount Zion wins the Girls 4x800 Meter Relay 2A on Saturday during the Class 2A track meet in Charleston at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Olney's Tatum David wins the 1600-meter run on Saturday during the Class 2A track meet in Charleston at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Tuscola's Alyssa Williams, right, and Lia Patterson celebrate after the 200-meter run on Saturday during the Class 1A state track meet in Charleston at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
The Tuscola girls track team celebrates winning the Class 1A team championship at O'Brien Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Runners are reflected in rain puddles on Saturday as they prepare for the 3,200-meter run during IHSA Girls State Track and Field Finals at O'Brien Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. The rainy weather caused several delays because of lightning in the area.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Warrensburg- Latham's Brooke Oakley placed for 1A High Jump on Saturday during Girls Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mount Zion's Emma Crowley, right, runs during the Girls 4x800 Meter Relay 2A on Saturday during Girls Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Maroa-Forsyth's Livia Binder, center, runs the 1A 4x100 meter relay on Saturday during Girls Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mount Zion's Sofia Munoz, center, runs during the Girls 4x800 Meter Relay 2A on Saturday during Girls Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mount Zion boys track and field head coach
Joe Fritzsche led the Braves to a Class 2A second-place finish this season.
MATTHEW FLATEN
St. Teresa's Christion Harper runs the final leg of the 4x100 on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
St. Teresa's Jeremy Walker runs on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Maroa-Forsyth's Harrison Guo competes in the 1A Triple Jump on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
The Mount Zion boys track and field team celebrates their 2nd-place finish at the Class 2A State Track Meet at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday.
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
Charleston's Zach Stout gets ready to compete in 2A Pole Vaulit on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Charleston's Zach Stout competes in 2A Pole Vaulit on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Arcola's Beau Edwards competes in the 1A High Jump on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mount Zion's Brayden Trimble competes in the 2A Triple Jump on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Eisenhower's Cale Smith runs the 2A 1600-Meter-Run on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
St. Teresa's Caleb Kernaghan runs in the 4x400 Meter-Run on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Maroa-Forsyth's Charlie Gentle and Bloomington Cornterstone's Ridge Willard cheer on each other during the 1A Pole Vault on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mount Zion's Christian Keyhea runs the 2A 200-Meter Dash on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Taylorville's Drake Howard gets ready for 2A Pole Vault on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Meridian's Drew Hurelbrink competes in the 1A High Jump on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Lincoln's Garrett Slack wins the 2A 800-Meter Run on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Lincoln's Garrett Slack wins the 2A 800-Meter Run on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Lincoln's Garrett Slack celebrates after finishing the 4x800 Meter Run on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Eisenhower's Jackson Taylor competes in the 300-Meter Hurdles on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Warrensburg-Latham's Jake Sarver competes in the 1A High Jump on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mount Zion's Kyle Hensley gets ready to compete in the 2A Pole Vault on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mount Zion's Matthias Adams runs in the 4x200 Meter Run on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Max Allen runs the 1A 400-Meter Dash on Saturday during Boys Track and Field State Finals in Charleston on O'Brien Field at Eastern Illinois University.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!