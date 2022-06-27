Check out the H&R's Girls Track and Field All-Area Team for 2022

Livia Binder, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth

After medaling in the pole vault at last year's 1A state meet, Binder won the event this season after rain moved the competition indoors. She added a silver medal by being a part of the Trojans' 4x100 relay team along with Leah Adlaf, Lillian Amettis and Makhiya Stephen and a sixth-place medal in the 4x200 relay.

Tatum David, Jr., Olney Richland County

After becoming a state cross country champion as a freshman, David continued her long-distance running training in Florida. David returned to Illinois this season for her first state track tournament and won two championships. She took home gold the 2A 3,200 meters by more than eight seconds with a time of 10:04.02 and was first in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:47.52.

Becca Heitzig, So., Lincoln

Heitzig was the H&R's Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year last fall and at the 2A State Meet, she showed she was one of the strongest middle distance runners in the state. The Railers sophomore set a new 2A state record with a time of 2:10.72 in the 800 meters and added a silver medal running the anchor leg of the 4x400 relay.

Kaylin Moreland, Jr., Meridian

Moreland was the fastest runner in Macon County this season, winning the 100-meter dash (13.28) and 200-meter dash (26.97) at the Macon County Track Meet in April. She set a personal record and won a silver medal in the 100 at the 1A State Meet with a time of 12.65. She added an eighth-place medal in the 200 meters (26.63).

Grace Nelson, So., Altamont

A standout on the basketball court who is racking up Division I offers, Nelson proved she is also among the fastest on the track as she won the 1A 100-meter hurdles (14.19). She added a silver in the 300 hurdles (44.81) and a bronze medal in the 200-meter dash (25.99).

Mount Zion 4x800 relay team

The Braves 4x800 meter relay time struck gold at the Class 2A state meet as Camille Mavis, Emma Mallory, Emma Crowley and Sofia Munoz ran a top time of 9:38.04. Mount Zion entered with the second-fastest qualifying time and ran a 16 second faster time in the finals.

Lia Patterson, Fr., Tuscola

Patterson burst on the scene this season, capturing four medals at state in her freshman season. She won gold running the anchor lead of the Warriors' 4x200 relay team and finished second in the 200-meter dash behind her teammate Williams. She added a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (45.83) and was fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (15.44).

Kaitlyn Vahling, So., Teutopolis

Vahling showed that she is a runner to keep an eye on as the Wooden Shoes sophomore medaled in three events at the 1A State Meet. Vahling was fourth in both the 100-meter dash (12.80) and the 400 meters (59.83). Vahling also finished fifth in the 200-meter dash (26.19).

Alyssa Williams, Sr., Tuscola

Williams, the Herald & Review's Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year, won three gold medals and a bronze at the Class 1A State Meet, pushing Tuscola to the team championship. That brought her career total to eight medals, including six golds. The Warriors senior was the fastest athlete in 1A, winning the 100-meter (12.31) and 200-meter dash (25.04) and running the first leg of the gold-medal winning 4x200 relay team (1:44.11). After winning the long jump title last season, Williams finished third this season. She will be running for Murray State next season.

