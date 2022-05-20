Tuscola's Alyssa Williams fastest in Class 1A state track and field meet preliminary round

CHARLESTON — Tuscola's Alyssa Williams posted the fastest times in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash at Thursday's Class 1A state track and field meet preliminary round.

Williams ran a 12:03 in the 100, .03 ahead of Teutopolis' Kaitlyn Vahling (12.33) to advance to Saturday's final round. In the 200 meters, Williams finished with a time of 24.97, 1.48 seconds ahead of Altamont's Grace Nelson (26.45).

Williams, a three-time state champion last year, also advanced to the finals in the long jump and with the 4x200 relay team (Williams, Mia Hausmann, Jillian Alexander, Lia Patterson).

Nelson posted the fastest time in the 300-meter hurdles at 44.29, ahead of Patterson in third place (46.76). Nelson could medal in three events, moving on in the 200 meters, 110-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles.

The Maroa-Forsyth 4x100 and 4x200 relay team (Leah Adlaf, Lillian Amettis, Makhiya Stephen and Livia Binder) is the squad to beat in the finals as the Trojans posted overall top times (49:34 and 1:45.50) on Thursday.

Here's a complete list of the athletes moving on to the finals (results for the 3,200 meters were not available at press time):

100 meters: 1. Alyssa Williams (Tuscola) 12:03, 2. Kaitlyn Vahling (Teutopolis) 12.33, 6. Kaylin Moreland (Meridian) 12.46.

200 meters: 1. Alyssa Williams (Tuscola) 24.97, 3. Grace Nelson (Altamont) 26.45, 4. Lia Patterson (Tuscola) 26.66, 5. Kaylin Moreland (Meridian) 26.16, 6. Kaitlyn Vahling (Teutopolis) 26.18.

400 meters: 2. Kaitlyn Vahling (Teutopolis) 59.49, 6. Lily Woolery (Shelbyville) 1:00.04.

800 meters: 11. Aly Douglass (Okaw Valley) 2:25.70.

1,600 meters: No local runners advanced.

110 hurdles: 1. Grace Nelson (Altamont) 14.18, 4. Makhiya Stephen (Maroa-Forsyth) 15.23, 5. Lia Patterson (Tuscola) 15.24, 8. Maisie Kull (Shelbyville) 15.82.

300 hurdles: 1. Grace Nelson (Altamont) 44.29, 3. Lia Patterson (Tuscola) 46.76.

4x100 relay: 1. Maroa-Forsyth 49.34 (Leah Adlaf, Lillian Amettis, Makhiya Stephen, Livia Binder), 8. Sullivan (Madalyn Booker, Cassidy Short, Alaina Moore, Jalexis Barrett) 50.71.

4x200 relay: 1. Maroa-Forsyth 1:45.50 (Leah Adlaf, Lillian Amettis, Makhiya Stephen, Livia Binder), 4. Tuscola 1:46.85 (Alyssa Williams, Mia Hausmann, Jillian Alexander, Lia Patterson).

4x400 relay: No local teams advanced.

4x800 relay: No local teams advanced.

Shot put: 10. Jazzi Hicks (Cerro Gordo-Bement) 10.99m, 12. Cassidy Clark (Mount Pulaski) 10.76.

Discus: 2. Cassidy Clark (Mount Pulaski) 40.98m

Pole vault: 1. Isabelle Hemmen (Teutopolis) 3.27m, 6. Kylie Stauder (Okaw Valley) 3.27m, 7. Allison Geen (Effingham St. Anthony) 3.27m, 13. Livia Binder (Maroa-Forsyth) 3.27m.

High jump: 11. Brooke Oakley (Warrensburg-Latham), 1.55m, 12. Mia Harris (Okaw Valley) 1.55m.

Long jump: 6. Cassidy Short (Sullivan) 5.13m, 9. Alyssa Williams (Tuscola) 5.07m, 12. Maisie Kull (Shelbyville) 5.00m.

Triple jump: 13. Trinity Wade (Shelbyville) 10.04, 13. Alexa Miller (ALAH) 10.04m.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

