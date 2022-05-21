UPDATED: Mount Zion girls 4x800 relay team wins gold at Class 2A state track and field meet

CHARLESTON -- Before rain delayed Saturday's Class 1A, 2A and 3A girls state track meets, Mount Zion's 4x800 relay team struck gold.

The team of Camille Davis, Emma Mallory, Emma Crowley and Sofia Munoz ran 9:38.04 to beat Lake Villa Lakes High School (9:39.84) for the title by nearly two seconds.

Munoz took the baton in second place but was able to catch and pass Lake Villa's Becca Runyan in the final 400 meters for the victory.

The victory was the first girls relay state championship for the Braves. It was the fourth overall girls title for Mount Zion following wins by Cassidy Osborne-Butler in the shot put (2014-15), Josephine Held in the pole vault (2017-18) and Sara Addai in the 400 meters (2020-21).

The Monticello 4x800 team of Clara Rudolph, Mabry Bruhn, Kyara Welter and Rachel Koon finished sixth.

Trojans win silver

Maroa-Forsyth's 4x100 meter relay team of Leah Adlaf, Lillian Amettis, Makhiya Stephen and Livia Binder took the silver medal on Saturday, finishing just .02 seconds behind Byron (49.79 to 49.81).

Field events head indoors

Saturday's field events were moved indoors due to the wet conditions. In the Class 1A high jump competition, Warrensburg-Latham's Brooke Oakley finished tied for eighth place with a jump of 1.57m.

Tuscola's Alyssa Williams finished third the Class 1A long jump competition with a jump of 5.27m. Cerro Gordo-Bement's Bella Zigler was sixth with a jump of 5.19m. Maroa-Forsyth's Adlaf was eighth with a jump of 5.13m and Shelbyville's Maisie Kull was 12th (5.00m).

In the Class 2A shot put, Clinton's Alayna Earle was ninth with a throw of 11.11m.

The meet is schedule to begin again at 2:15 p.m.

This story will be updated.

