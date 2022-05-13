Watch now: Check out the area girls track athletes who qualified for the state meet

SULLIVAN — As Argenta-Oreana middle distance runner Heidi Heldt entered the third lap of her 1,600 meter race at the Class 1A Sullivan Sectional on Thursday, things weren't looking good.

Heldt was in third with 400 meters remaining, behind Shelbyville's Anna Tynan and Okaw Valley's Ally Douglass. Third was not the place to be — only the top two finishers are guaranteed to move on to next week's Class 1A state meet.

"Coming in, I was rated fourth in the 1,600 so my main focus was just to qualify for state," Heldt said. "I wanted to give it my all because it might have been my last time running the mile in high school. I wanted to go out on a good note."

Earlier in the meet, Douglass (2:26.10) edged out Heldt (2:26.25) by a fraction of a second to win the 800 meters but in the final lap of the 1,600, Heldt was able to get past Douglass.

Now she needed to keep cutting down the distance with Tynan, who had opened up a sizable lead.

"I was feeling really tired but I knew I had to push. It's my senior year, so I wanted to give it my all and I know that I did," Heldt said.

In the last 50 meters, Heldt found another gear and caught Tynan at the finish line, winning the event with a time of 5:38.17 to Tynan's 5:38.30.

This will be Heldt's third trip to Charleston for the state meet after qualifying in the 800 as a freshman and the 800 and 1,600 as a junior. The state meet was canceled her sophomore season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although she has found success in the postseason, going into the season Heldt wasn't feeling very confident for her senior campaign.

"I went into this season with a lot of dread and anxiety. I was putting a lot of pressure on myself but my faith kind of helped me get through it," Heldt said. "I say a prayer before I run and I just try to do my best. I'm just happy to go to state and thankful for the opportunity. I'm glad I will be able to finish my career on a strong note."

Shelbyville wins sectional title

Also at the Sullivan sectional, Shelbyville won the team title with 116 points, ahead of Tuscola (84), Okaw Valley (57), Cerro Gordo-Bement (50) and Warrensburg-Latham (42).

Winning sectional titles for the Rams were freshman Lily Woolery in the 400 meters (1:00.65), senior Brook Schutt in the 3,200 meters (13:19.40), freshman Maisie Kull in the long jump (5.18m) and senior Trinity Wade in the triple jump (10.55m). The 4x400 (Woolery, Ellie Nohren, Caroline White and Wade) and 4x800 (Woolery, White, Emma Congerie, Tynan) relays also won gold for Shelbyville.

"I think I've had a pretty good season. This year, I was racing differently because we got to compete against a lot of different teams compared to last year with COVID," Schutt said. "I'm excited because I felt I didn't have a good race at state last year and I wanted to go back and get a PR. I'm hoping next week I can run a better time."

Tuscola's Alyssa Williams, a three-time 1A state champion, and freshman teammate Lia Patterson, both qualified in four events for state. Williams was champion in the 100 (12.41) and 200 meter dash (25.41) and ran the first leg of the first-place finishing 4x200 relay team. She also qualified for state in the long jump.

Patterson was first in the 100 (15.65) and 300 hurdles (45.98) and ran the anchor leg on the 4x200 relay. She finished second to Williams in the 200 dash (25.65).

St. Teresa's Ellie Stahr advanced to state in the 3,200 meters with a second-place finish.

Maroa-Forsyth wins by a point

Maroa-Forsyth came out on top at the Class 1A Bloomington Central Catholic Sectional by a single point over Down Tri-Valley, 83-82, on Wednesday.

The Trojans won sectional titles in two individual and two relay events. Junior Livia Binder was sectional champion in the pole vault (3.05m) and also advanced in the 100 meters. Sophomore Makhiya Stephen won gold in the 100 hurdles (15.45) while Leah Adlaf, Lillian Amettis, Stephen and Binder led the 4x100 and 4x200 teams to sectional titles.

Mount Zion wins at Tolono

The Mount Zion girls were sectional champions at the Class 2A Tolono Unity sectional on Thursday. The Braves finished first in four events to top Unity 113-74.5.

In the field events, Mount Zion freshman Brooklyn Kondritz won gold in the pole vault (3.34m) while senior teammate Hannah Sago was first in the triple jump (10.45m). Senior Ashleigh Anderson was champion in the 800 meters (2:22.68). The Braves 4x800 relay team — Camille Mavis, Emma Mallory, Emma Crowley, and Sofia Munoz — were sectional champions with a time of 9:54.64.

Charleston sprinter Makenna McBride won sectional titles in the 100 (12.66) and 200 meter (25.62).

Check out the complete list of local state track and field qualifiers:

1A Sullivan Sectional

100 meters - 1st - Alyssa Williams, Sr., Tuscola, 12.41; 2nd - Kaylin Moreland, Jr., Meridian, 12.84.

200 - 1st - Alyssa Williams, Sr., Tuscola, 25.41; 2nd - Lia Patterson, Fr., Tuscola, 25.65; 3rd - Kaylin Moreland, Jr., Meridian 26.41.

400 - 1st - Lily Woolery, Fr., Shelbyville, 1:00.65 PR; 2nd - Brookie Oakley, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham, 1:01.58 SR; 3rd - Madalyn Booker, Jr., Sullivan, 1:01.62.

800 - 1st - Aly Douglass, Fr., Okaw Valley, 2:26.10; 2nd - Heidi Heldt, Sr., Argenta-Oreana, 2:26.25 SR.

1600 - 1st - Heidi Heldt, Sr., Argenta-Oreana, 5:38.17 SR; 2nd - Anna Tynan, So., Shelbyville, 5:38.30 PR.

3200 - 1st - Brook Schutt, Sr., Shelbyville, 13:19.40; 2nd - Ellie Stahr, Jr., St. Teresa, 13:30.93.

100 hurdles - 1st - Lia Patterson, Fr., Tuscola, 15.65; 2nd - Maisie Kull, Fr., Shelbyville, 16.36.

300 hurdles - 1st - Lia Patterson, Fr., Tuscola, 45.98; 2nd - Trinity Wade, Sr., Shelbyville, 49.41.

4x100 – 1st – Sullivan (Madalyn Booker, Cassidy Short, Alaina Moore, Jalexis Barrett), 51.23; 2nd – Tuscola (Mia Hausmann, Kenna Clodfelder, Jillian Alexander, Harley Woodard), 52.93.

4x200 – 1st – Tuscola (Alyssa Williams, Mia Hausmann, Jillian Alexander, Lia Patterson), 1:47.01; 2nd – Sullivan (Cassidy Short, Izabelle Hay, Alaina Moore, Jalexis Barrett), 1:50.77.

4x400 – 1st – Shelbyville (Lily Woolery, Ellie Nohren, Caroline White, Trinity Wade), 4:15.58; 2nd – Okaw Valley (Karlie Stauder, Aly Douglass, Lindsey Ozier, Kylie Stauder), 4:22.01.

4x800 – 1st – Shelbyville (Lily Woolery, Caroline White, Emma Congerie, Anna Tynan), 10:32.45; 2nd – St. Teresa (Demi Drake, Haley Etchason, Valerie Hein, Colleen Larry), 11:19.39.

Shot put – 1st – Jazzi Hicks, Jr., Cerro Gordo-Bement, 11.26m; 2nd – Cassidy Clark, Sr., Mount Pulaski, 10.87.

Discus – 1st – Cassidy Clark, Sr., Mount Pulaski, 41.38m; 2nd – Brenna Dutcher, Fr., Warrensburg-Latham, 34.96.

High jump – 1st – Brooke Oakley, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham, 1.52m; 2nd – Mia Harris, Sr., Okaw Valley, 1.52m.

Pole vault – 1st – Kylie Stauder, Sr., Okaw Valley, 3.34m; 2nd – Karlie Stauder, Sr., Okaw Valley, 3.19m; 3rd = Adalynn Miller, So., Shelbyville, 2.89m; 4th - Sofia Nuzzo, Jr., Sullivan, 2.74 m; Emily Duckett, So., Shelbyville, 2.74m.

Long jump – 1st – Maisie Kull, Fr., Shelbyville, 5.18m; 2nd – Bella Zigler, Sr., Cerro Gordo-Bement, 5.16m; 3rd - Alyssa Williams, Sr., Tuscola, 5.15m; 4th - Cassidy Short, Jr., Sullivan, 5.12m.

Triple jump – 1st – Trinity Wade, Sr., Shelbyville, 10.55m; 2nd – Alexa Miller, Sr., ALAH, 10.35.

1A Altamont Sectional

100 - 1st - Kaitlyn Vahling, So., Teutopolis, 12.58 PR.

200 - 1st - Grace Nelson, So., Altamont, 25.83 SR; 2nd Kaitlyn Vahling, So., 27.08.

400 - 1st - Kaitlyn Vahling, So., Teutopolis, 1:00.02 PR.

100 hurdles - 1st - Grace Nelson, So., Altamont, 14.52.

300 hurdles - 1st - Grace Nelson, So., Altamont, 43.80.

Pole vault - 1st - Isabelle Hemmen, Sr., Teutopolis, 3.52m; 2nd - Allison Geen, So., Effingham St. Anthony; 3.25m.

Triple jump - 1st - Maggie Moeller, So., Effingham St. Anthony 10.14m.

1A Bloomington Central Catholic Sectional

100 - 3rd - Livia Binder, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth, 12.75; 4th - Makhiya Stephen, So., Maroa-Forsyth, 12.93.

100 hurdles - 1st - Makhiya Stephen, So., Maroa-Forsyth, 15.45 PR.

300 hurdles - 2nd - Lillian Ametis, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth, 51.17 SR.

4x100 - 1st - Maroa-Forsyth (Leah Adlaf, Lillian Mettis, Makhiya Stephen, Livia Binder), 50.22.

4x200 - 1st - Maroa-Forsyth (Leah Adlaf, Lillian Mettis, Makhiya Stephen, Livia Binder), 1:48.46.

Pole vault - 1st - Livia Binder, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth, 3.05m.

Long Jump - 3rd - Leah Adlaf, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth, 4.58m.

2A Troy Triad Sectional

Pole vault - 1st - Alyssa Andreatta, Fr., Taylorville, 2.97m.

2A Tolono Unity Sectional

100 - 1st - Makenna McBride, Sr., Charleston, 12.66 PR.

200 - 1st - Makenna McBride, Sr., Charleston, 25.62.

400 - 1st - Rose Talbert, Jr., Monticello, 1:01.11.

800 - 1st - Ashleigh Anderson, Sr., Mount Zion, 2:22.68; 2nd - Mabry Bruhn, Jr., Monticello, 2:22.85.

1600 - 2nd - Mabry Bruhn, Sr., Monticello, 5:18.21; 3rd - Sofia Munoz, Jr., Mount Zion, 5:18.92.

300 meters - 2nd - Lily Ford, Fr., Mount Zion, 49.72 PR.

4x400 - 2nd - Mount Zion (Ashleigh Anderson, Brooklyn Kondritz, Hillary Owens, Sofia Munoz), 4:12.85.

4x800 - 1st - Mount Zion (Camille Mavis, Emma Mallory, Emma Crowley, Sofia Munoz), 9:54.64; 3rd - Monticello (Mabry Bruhn, Clara Rudolph, Kyara Welter, Rachel Koon), 9:59.99.

Shot put - 1st - Maya Cook, Sr., Mattoon, 10.96; 2nd - Alayna Earle, Jr., Clinton 10.75m.

Discus - 2nd - Bella Downs, So., Clinton, 29.83m.

High jump - 2nd - Rhiannon Marshall, Sr., Mount Zion, 1.57m.

Pole vault - 1st - Brooklyn Kondritz, Fr., Mount Zion, 3.34m.

Triple jump - 1st - Hannah Sago, Sr., Mount Zion, 10.45m.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.