Watch now: Lincoln's Becca Heitzig sets a new record in the 800 meters at the 2A state track meet

CHARLESTON — Approaching the finish line, Lincoln runner Becca Heitzig had blown away the competition in the 800 meters at Saturday's Class 2A Girls State Track Meet.

The Herald & Review's Cross Country Runner of the Year put on a show and finished with a gold-medal-winning time of 2:09.99, nearly four seconds ahead of Rochester's Colleen Zeibert (2:13.83) in second place.

Crossing the finish line, Heitzig pointed to sky with a broad smile across her face. The moment was a tribute to her Christian faith where Heitzig finds inspiration.

"I was pointing to my Lord Jesus Christ and he helped me with the nerves and I think all of (my teammates) were relying on him," Heitzig said. "It was amazing to have."

A few moments later, news broke over the loudspeaker that Heitzig's run was a new record for Class 2A runners. Her time broke the previously record held by Karina Liz from Aurora Central Catholic of 2:10.73, which was set at the 2014 state finals.

"I had no idea there was a record in reach of me getting. It was just so awesome for me when I heard it," she said. "I was so happy I got first and set a new (personal record), so to have a state record too is amazing."

During the meet's final event, the 4x400 relay, Heitzig ran the anchor leg for the Railers, following runners Mallory Short, Reese McCuan and Alyssa Company.

In a steady rain, Heitzig took the baton in third place and was able to catch Peoria Notre Dame to finish in second place (3:57.93), one second behind Kankakee in first.

"To me, (the rain) was an advantage because I like the coolness rather than the heat. It was an advantage too because we have practiced in all sort of weather," Heitzig said. "To finish second was amazing because everyone on the team was a part of it. (My state experience) was beyond anything that I thought would happen. I'm speechless."

Maroa's Binder wins gold

With severe thunderstorms moving through Charleston on Saturday, Maroa-Forsyth pole vaulter Livia Binder was getting anxious. After all, she was going to be vaulting herself high into the air under conditions where lighting could develop.

"I was extremely nervous this morning, especially with the storms and it was raining. I didn't know what was going to happen," Binder said.

IHSA officials decided to move the field events into the O'Brien Stadium Fieldhouse, giving Binder an ideal change of venue.

"Thankfully, we went inside that calmed me a little bit. I actually love going inside. It train inside all year (with the Flying Dragons Pole Vault Club in Bloomington), so it was like a home practice for me," Binder said. "Not having any weather to deal with. No rain, no wind ... I thought it was awesome."

Binder cleared a height of 3.55m, ahead of three vaulters — Okaw Valley's Kyle Stauder, Teutopolis' Isabelle Hemmen and Elmwood's Mya Strahm — all tied for second place at 3.50m.

"After warmups, I was feeling really good and I got more confident. Each vault I made gave me more confidence and it helped," Binder said. "It maybe wasn't the highest I have ever jumped but I think my form was definitely my best."

Binder also ran the anchor leg of the Trojans 4x100 and 4x200 relays (Leah Adlaf, Lillian Amettis, Makhiya Stephen, Binder). Maroa finished second in the 4x100 (49.81) and was sixth in the 4x200 (1:46.07).

"The team is amazing — we are great friends and we have been that way all season," Binder said. "We trust each other and I'm super proud of all of them. I'm so thankful for all of the support that my team and my coaches give me."

Olney's David wins two golds

Olney Richland County's Tatum David returned to Illinois competition this track season after transferring to Florida to attend the prestigious IMG Academy in 2020 to continue her running training.

In her first Illinois state track competition, David won championships in the Class 2A 1,600 meters (4:47.52) and the 3,200 (10:04.02.)

"I'm really excited to be back and it has been good to be around my old teammates, coaches, friends and family," David said. "It is good to be back and I missed racing in Illinois."

Tatum built a substantial led in the 3,200, finishing more than eight seconds ahead of second-place runner Elia Ton-That from Chicago Northside (10:12.45).

"I was feeling pretty good and I was a little shocked to have run that time," David said. "I was shooting to break 10:25 and be below 10:19."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

