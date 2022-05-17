Watch now: Tuscola's Alyssa Williams, Lia Patterson lead field at the Class 1A state track meet

TUSCOLA — There's no doubt that Tuscola freshman sprinter Lia Patterson is fast. At last Thursday's Class 1A Sullivan Sectional, the freshman won sectional gold medals in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles as well as ran the anchor leg on the first-place finishing 4x200 meter relay.

One final event — the 200 meter dash — would send her to four events at the Class 1A state meet that begins on Thursday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Only one person was in the way of her fourth sectional championship: Warriors teammate and three-time 1A state champion Alyssa Williams.

The two did battle in the 200 and Williams demonstrated why she will be the sprinter to beat at state, finishing ahead of Patterson's time of 25.65 with a time of 25.41.

"(When Alyssa passes me), I feel so, 'Oh no, I've got to catch her,'" Patterson said. "I've got to make sure we are one and two. We are going to stand in that winner's circle because we are going one and two at state."

Williams and Patterson each qualified for state in four events — Williams in the 100 and 200, 4x200 relay and the long jump, and Patterson in the 100 and 300 hurdles, 4x200 relay and 200 — and both are in great positions to win multiple medals.

Williams enters as the fastest runner in Class 1A in the 100 with a time of 12.41, ahead of Taylor Jones from Downs Tri-Valley (12.56) and Teutopolis' Kaitlyn Vahling (12.58). In the 200, Williams is again No. 1 (25.41), putting her two-tenths ahead of Patterson (25.65) at No. 2.

"It is amazing and there is nothing like going to state in one event, let alone four," Williams said. "I feel so proud of my team, especially Lia. She has worked so hard throughout the year and we have been pushing each other constantly."

Tuscola track coach Drew Sterkel said Williams' starts gives her the edge.

"I've never seen anyone start the way she does," he said. "She is like a cannon and we are continuing to work on her final phase and I think she will get there. It is great to have someone out in front of Lia to get that rabbit for her and keep her hungry."

The mentorship relationship between Patterson and Williams started before Williams joined the high school team. Patterson was in the stands when Williams grabbed everyone's attention with three golds last season.

"Last year, I got to go watch state, so I got a little sense of what it will be like. I'm just happy I have made it this far in my freshman year and see what I can do these next couple of years. I am so excited," Patterson said. "(Alyssa) is an amazing teammate and encouraging. She is smart and, to me, she is like an older sister. She is a really good team leader and I am excited to see what she does in college."

Racing for the Racers

Williams announced in January that she would run next season for Murray State University. The Racers were the Ohio Valley Conference champions last season and head coach Adam Kiesler was OVC coach of the year.

"The connection I formed with Murray State is such a family-based thing. I talk to Coach Kiesler almost every day and he is a really good person to have in my life," Williams said. "The connection that I made with him and the girls on the team put me in a place that made me feel like Murray State was my future home. I can't wait to go there and do the best that I can for them."

Sterkel has been pushing Williams in longer distance training, which she will likely be running at the next level.

"We went down in January and Coach K is going to do wonders with her. She's going to run some 400s down there and we have done some work getting her out of her comfort zone this year," Sterkel said. "She is in really good hands there and she is going to do some big things."

Chance to repeat

At this year's meet, Williams won't be able to surprise anyone and with her college selection behind her, Williams feels some pressure to duplicate her performance and still enjoy her final high school track meet.

"I think it is a combination for both. I'm grateful to have found a four-year home. That was the biggest thing to find somewhere to go and get a degree at a place I really enjoy," Williams said. "There is going to be pressure, when you do what I did last year. Obviously, they are going to be looking out for you in the next race but I don't really think about what people have to say. If I do my best, I will be happy with my performance."

Sterkel is happy to turn some duties over to Williams when it is time to get the team on track and ready to work at practice.

"Alyssa is our leader and we have daily meetings where we go over things and she leads it. That's the way I want it done and she does a great job," Sterkel said. "Alyssa has been teaching them how it is supposed to be done. She is a competitor and I'm excited to see what she is going to do. She's got one more week and she couldn't be more excited."

Patterson credited her team in helping to build her up during her first varsity season.

"Our team has a very good environment and we cheer each other up and not tear each other down," Patterson said. "If one of us doesn't do well in an event, we tell them it is OK and to keep their head up. We don't have any negative energy and we are always positive even if you aren't feeling the greatest. Coach always say I want to see a smile on your face so we do that."

Although she might be smiling, Sterkel knows Patterson becomes someone different when she's on the track.

"Lia is the nicest person in the world but right when she gets into the blocks, she is nasty," Sterkel said. "She is one of the biggest competitors I have ever seen in my life. The best is yet to come for her."

Athletes to watch

Several other Central Illinois athletes are among the top seeds to keep an eye on in the medal chase at the 1A and 2A meets this week.

In Class 1A, Altamont's Grace Nelson is the No. 1 overall seed in the 100 and 300 hurdles and the No. 3 seed in the 200. Teutopolis' Kaitlyn Vahling is the No. 3 seed in the 100 and No. 4 in the 400. Maroa Forsyth's Makhiya Stephen is the No. 3-ranked runner in the 100 hurdles and the Trojan's 4x100 relay team (Leah Adlaf, Lillian Amettis, Stephen and Livia Binder) is No. 4.

In field events, Mount Pulaski Cassidy Clark is No. 1 seed in the discus with a sectional-best throw of 41.38m. Teutopolis's Isabelle Hemmen is the No. 1 seed in the pole vault with a height of 3.52m.

In Class 2A, Charleston's Makenna McBride is the No. 4-seeded runner in the 200. The Mount Zion 4x800 relay team (Camille Mavis, Emma Mallory, Emma Crowley and Sofia Munoz) is the overall No. 2 seed. Braves pole vaulter Brooklyn Kondritz is seeded No. 6.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

