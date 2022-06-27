Watch now: Tuscola's Drew Sterkel is the Girls Track Coach of the Year for 2022

TUSCOLA — Tuscola head girls track and field coach Drew Sterkel still gets goosebumps thinking about this season's Class 1A State Meet.

The events of that day — his team won the first non-football state team championship in Warriors history — will sometimes cross his mind and he'll go right back to that day in May.

"It is still kind of feels kind of surreal. It was kind of like finding a unicorn. It doesn't happen too often and lot of things got to fall into place," Sterkel said.

Led by two individual state championships by senior Alyssa Williams, the Herald & Review's Girls Track Athlete of the Year, three individual medals by freshman Lia Patterson, and a 4x200 relay championship, Tuscola won by three points over Newark, 57-54.

Sterkel is the H&R's selection at Girls Track and Field Coach of the Year, becoming the first Warriors coach to win the honor since Duncan McHugh, Jeff Butler and Stan Wienke shared the honor in 1992, 1993 and 1994.

Question: I know you credit your assistants for helping the team reach new heights this season. How did they help you?

Sterkel: "Fortunately, the coaching staff we have here, we kind of all work together. We have Ryan Hornady (running), Austin Sexton (jumps and hurdles), Tracy Hornady (sprints) and Stan Wienke (throwing). None of this would have been attainable without all of them and it's just a moment that you'll remember for the rest of your life. I still get chills thinking about it. It's a memory that will last forever."

Q: Alyssa Williams won four medals (gold in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash, third in the long jump, and she ran the first leg of the 4x200 relay) this year. A team state championship was the perfect way to end her career. What was the key for Williams?

Sterkel: "What Alyssa does on the track is absolutely remarkable. It goes to show you that she's even better person off of it. At the beginning of the year, we talked about that she did so well as a junior (state championships in the 100 and 200 meters and long jump) and we talked about leaving a legacy. She took everything I've told her in stride. There were some doubts from time to time but she trusted the process. All the credit goes to her work ethic, her drive and her mentality."

Q: You coached girls track at Tuscola from 2012-2016 and then coached at your alma mater Maple Park Kaneland. You came back to Tuscola in 2020. Did you know much about Williams when you came back to the team?

Sterkel: "No, I knew of her but I didn't know her really. The first time that we met I'm not sure she was too happy I was here. It wasn't like, 'I dislike you,' it was just like this is new. From then, I've coached 11 years now and I don't have an athlete that I have a better relationship with than I do with Alyssa."

Q: Freshman Lia Patterson medaled in 100 hurdles (fifth place), 300 hurdles (third), 200-meter dash (second) and ran the anchor leg of the 4x200 relay. Was she pushed by Williams?

Sterkel: "I think that Alyssa pushed Lia and Lia helped push Alyssa. That was a big benefit for both of them. For Lia, I think there was always that little carrot out in front of her. I think that's just going to keep pushing her. There are a lot of records on our walls that have Alyssa Williams' name on there and Leah wants those."

Q: Joining Williams and Patterson on the 4x200 team were junior Mia Hausmann and sophomore Jillian Alexander. How did they contribute this season?

Sterkel: "I chose Mia as one of our captains this year because of her mentality and her approach to things. She is not an outspoken person but people follow her. I'm not going to lie, without her this doesn't happen. She was the glue that kept everybody together and (made us believe that) we were going to be OK. The whole time she just trusted the process. Jillian was hurt all year and we just had to get the confidence up so that she could believe that she could do it. When Jillian started to believe she could, she did it and I expect some big things from her next year."

Q: In a town that loves its football team, what has been the reception to the state title around Tuscola?

Sterkel: "I drive my golf cart everywhere around town and people always stop and congratulate me. That's why we love this town. In my first year back in 2012, I didn't have a single state qualifier. One of the biggest things I've really taken from our football coach Andy Romine is how to build and maintain a program. I think we've done that to the point to where people are excited about track. One of my biggest goals that I have is that we had 21 kids out this year. I want over 30 in the program next season. That's something that I want to build to and I think it's an attainable goal."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

