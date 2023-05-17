CHARLESTON — It's state track season again, with Thursday's Class 1A girls semifinals kicking off two straight weekends of IHSA State Track & Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.

Following Thursday's Class 1A semifinals, the Class 2A and 3A semifinals will be held Friday, followed by Saturday's state finals in all classes. The boys will repeat the same schedule next week.

From the Decatur area in Thursday's Class 1A semifinals for the girls, there are 33 total entries from Shelbyville, Tuscola, Maroa-Forsyth and Sullivan.

Shelbyville leads the way with 11 entries in 10 events in Friday's competition. Leading the way individually is Maise Kull, who is ranked sixth based on sectional time in the 100 hurdles and eighth in the 300 hurdles. Kull also qualified in the long jump.

The Rams have several other athletes with shots at medals, including: Adalynn Miller and Emily Duckett in the pole vault, Meredith Chambers in the triple jump, Tessa Bowers in the 800, Lily Woolery in the 400, and the Shelbyville 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.

Lia Patterson leads Tuscola's nine entries with top-four seeds in four events — she's second in the 200, second in the 300 hurdles, fourth in the 100 and second in the 100 hurdles. Also for Tuscola, Natalie Hasting is fifth in the shot put and seventh in the discus, and Kate Foltz is 10th in the 1,600. Foltz is the No. 3 seed in Saturday's 3,200 finals. Tuscola's 4x400 relay is also competing.

Maroa's Makhiya Stephen is the top seed and in the 100 hurdles and also helps lead the Trojans' 4x200 team that is seeded fourth and 4x100 relay team that is seeded seventh. Also for Maroa, Livia Binder is seeded fifth in the pole vault and also competing in the 100. On Saturday, Klaire Eighner will compete in the 3,200.

Among Sullivan's six entries is No. 2 seed in the long jump Cassidy Short. Also competing for Sullivan are: Sofia Nuzzo in the pole vault, Riane Bear in the high jump, Izabelle Hay in triple jump, and Sullivan's 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Meridian's Kaylin Moreland has a chance to medal in three events — the 100 (third seed), 200 (third seed) and 400 (seventh seed). Cerro Gordo-Bement's Haley Garrett will also compete in three events — the long jump, triple jump and 100. CGB's Jazzi Hicks is the fourth seed in the shot put and St. Teresa's Addison Johnson is sixth.

Also competing will be: Okaw Valley's Aly Douglass in the 800 and 400, Argenta-Oreana's Gabrielle Laskowski in the high jump, Warrensburg-Latham's Brenna Dutcher in the discus, Arcola's Ema Simpson in the 400, Arcola's Kelsey Moore in the 300 hurdles, and St. Teresa's 4x800 relay.