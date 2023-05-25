Gift this article
Share this article paywall-free.
CHARLESTON — Athletes from Mount Zion, MacArthur, Eisenhower and other Class 2A schools will take the track on Friday with hopes of making finals at the Class A State Track & Field Meet, which will continue on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday with Class 2A and 3A semifinals.
Finals are Saturday in all classes.
Mount Zion's Kyle Hensley is among the area athletes competing at state this season.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
The Braves lead with 12 entries overall, led by Kyle Hensley in the pole vault. Hensley is the top seed based on his sectional mark of 5.00m. But Hensley is far from the only Mount Zion athlete with a shot at finals. The Braves' Julian Baker is seeded seventh in the 1,600, Brayden Trimble is ninth in the high jump, and the 4x200 relay team is seeded fifth. Also competing for Mount Zion are: Bryndon Wallace in the long jump, Kameron Clark in the high jump, Baker and Daniel Grauer in the 3,200, Sam Atkinson in the 800, Bryson Richardson in the 200, and the Braves' 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Mount Zion's Julian Baker, left, and Eisenhower's Cale Smith are among the area athletes competing at the state track meet this weekend.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Eisenhower has a good shot at having athletes competing on Saturday in both Cale Smith, whose sectional time of 4:22.30 is seeded fifth, and Gary Garner Jr., who is seeded sixth in the 200. For MacArthur, the 4x200 relay is seeded ninth and the 4x100 relay is competing.
Lincoln has a top seed in the 4x800 relay among its entrants, which also include Brenden Heitzig in the 1,600, Kani Carson in the 200 and the Railers' 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
Lincoln's Brenden Heitzig will compete at the IHSA Boys State Track Meet this weekend.
MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW
Taylorville's Drake Howard is seeded seventh in the pole vault. Also for the Tornadoes, Owen Morgan (1,600) and the 4x800 relay will compete. Jesse Sloan will compete in the 3,200.
Monticello's Mick Wright is seeded 10th in the 200 and will also compete in the 100. Also for the Sages, Drew Sheppard (high jump) and the 4x800 relay will compete.
Clinton's Jack Webb will compete in the high jump, Scott Webb in the shot put, Seth Varble in the discus and Drew Moser in the 3,200.
Photos: Girls State Track and Field Finals
Addison Johnson 1 052023.JPG
St. Teresa's Addison Johnson stands on the podium for the Class 1A Shot Put on Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Ahry Comer 1052023.JPG
Pope County's Ahry Comer celebrates after winning the 800 Meter Relay on Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Alayna Earle 1 052023.JPG
Clinton's Alayna Earle celebrates after competition for the 2A Shot Put on Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Alli Ince 2 052023.JPG
Normal Community's Ali Ince and Queen-Patricia Lubala celebrates after winning the 4x400 Meter Relay on Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Allison Ince 1 052023.JPG
Normal Community's Ali Ince celebrates after winning the 4x400 Meter Relay on Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Aubrey Phillips 1 052023.JPG
El Paso-Gridley's Aubrey Phillips competes in the 1A High Jump on Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Becca Heitzig 1 052023.JPG
Lincoln's Becca Heitzig runs during the 2A 800 Meter Run on Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Caroline White 1 052023.JPG
Shelbyville's Caroline White runs the Class 1A 4x800 Meter Relay on Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Karli Mann 1 052023.JPG
Herrin's Karli Mann placed third during the 2A Triple Jump on Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Tatum David 1 052023.JPG
Olney's Tatum David smiles after winning the 2A 1600 Meters on Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community 1 052023.JPG
Normal Community celebrates after winning the 4x400 Meter Relay on Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Kaylin Moreland 1 052023.JPG
Meridian's Kaylin Moreland, left, win the 1A 100 Meter Run on Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Shelbyville 4x800 052023.JPG
Shelbyville's 4x800 team celebrates on the podium on Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Tatum David 2 052023.JPG
Olney's Tatum David smiles after winning the 2A 1600 Meters on Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lia Patterson 2 052023.JPG
Tuscola's Lia Patterson smiles after winning the 1A 200 Meters on Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Anna Barr 1 052023.JPG
Normal University's Anna Barr competes in the 100M Hurdles on Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cambria Geyer 1 052023.JPG
Tremont's Cambria Geyer runs during the 1A 100 M Hurdles on Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Livia Binder 052023.JPG
Maroa Forsyth's Livia Binder during Pole Vault on Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Laurel Munson 1 052023.JPG
Eureka's Laurel Munson competes in 1A Long Jump on Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Laurel Munson 2 052023.JPG
Eureka's Laurel Munson competes in 1A Long Jump on Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Norah Brady 1 052023.JPG
Central Catholic's Norah Brady, left, runs during the 3200 Meter Run on Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Kaylin Moreland 2 052023.JPG
Meridian's Kaylin Moreland win the 1A 100 Meter Run on Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
State Track and Field 1 051823.JPG
Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
State Track and Field 2 051823.JPG
Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
State Track and Field 3 051823.JPG
Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
State Track and Field 4 051823.JPG
Mount Zion competed in three relays at the IHSA Girls State Track & Field Meet.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
State Track and Field 5 051823.JPG
Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
State Track and Field 6 051823.JPG
Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
State Track and Field 7 051823.JPG
Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
State Track and Field 8 051823.JPG
Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
State Track and Field 9 051823.JPG
Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
State Track and Field 10 051823.JPG
Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
State Track and Field 11 051823.JPG
Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
State Track and Field 12 051823.JPG
Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Ali Ince 4 052023.JPG
Normal Community's Alli Ince competes on Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Ali Ince 5 052023.JPG
Normal Community's Alli Ince competes on Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lia Patterson 3 052023.JPG
Tuscola's Lia Patterson competes in the 1A 300 Meter Hurdles on Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Maisie Kull 1 052023.JPG
Shelbyville's Maisie Kull competes in the 100 Meter Hurdles on Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
State Track and Field 14 051823.JPG
Saturday during Girls Track & Field Finals at Eastern Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
The jockey who had been riding Havnameltdown at the time, Luis Saez, was thrown off the horse and had to be taken to the hospital.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!