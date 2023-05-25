Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CHARLESTON — Athletes from Mount Zion, MacArthur, Eisenhower and other Class 2A schools will take the track on Friday with hopes of making finals at the Class A State Track & Field Meet, which will continue on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday with Class 2A and 3A semifinals.

Finals are Saturday in all classes.

The Braves lead with 12 entries overall, led by Kyle Hensley in the pole vault. Hensley is the top seed based on his sectional mark of 5.00m. But Hensley is far from the only Mount Zion athlete with a shot at finals. The Braves' Julian Baker is seeded seventh in the 1,600, Brayden Trimble is ninth in the high jump, and the 4x200 relay team is seeded fifth. Also competing for Mount Zion are: Bryndon Wallace in the long jump, Kameron Clark in the high jump, Baker and Daniel Grauer in the 3,200, Sam Atkinson in the 800, Bryson Richardson in the 200, and the Braves' 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

Eisenhower has a good shot at having athletes competing on Saturday in both Cale Smith, whose sectional time of 4:22.30 is seeded fifth, and Gary Garner Jr., who is seeded sixth in the 200. For MacArthur, the 4x200 relay is seeded ninth and the 4x100 relay is competing.

Lincoln has a top seed in the 4x800 relay among its entrants, which also include Brenden Heitzig in the 1,600, Kani Carson in the 200 and the Railers' 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

Taylorville's Drake Howard is seeded seventh in the pole vault. Also for the Tornadoes, Owen Morgan (1,600) and the 4x800 relay will compete. Jesse Sloan will compete in the 3,200.

Monticello's Mick Wright is seeded 10th in the 200 and will also compete in the 100. Also for the Sages, Drew Sheppard (high jump) and the 4x800 relay will compete.

Clinton's Jack Webb will compete in the high jump, Scott Webb in the shot put, Seth Varble in the discus and Drew Moser in the 3,200.

